Check Out The Official Logo And Press Conference For WrestleMania 35

On Thursday night, WWE announced that WrestleMania is headed back to the Meadowlands in 2019.. On Friday, the company also revealed WrestleMania 35’s official logo and more details about the 35th incarnation of the company’s annual hullaballoo.

WrestleMania 35 will be the event’s first trip back to MetLife Stadium since WrestleMania 29, and the April 7, 2019 event means a takeover of New York City for the company, with the Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Takeover, Raw, and Smackdown all taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on WrestleMania weekend. Sort of like SummerSlam weekend, but more April-y. And it’s WrestleMania inctead.

To celebrate that, WrestleMania 35’s logo utilizes some classic red, black and gold and has a nice homage to New York City with the Statue of Liberty crown in background. (Not another sunburst, as you might think on first glance.)