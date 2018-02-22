The Louisiana Wrestling Commission Has Some Interesting Rules For WrestleMania Week

02.22.18

WWE

We don’t talk much about wrestling by region anymore. The days of the territories are long over, and while there are still plenty of local indies, most wrestling fans (us included) spend most of their time focused on one international company.

But because WWE is constantly touring, local laws and regulations about wrestling still affect them. John Pollock at Post Wrestling reminds us of this, thanks to a conversation he had with Russell Naquin of the Louisiana Boxing and Wrestling Commission.

Naquin oversees pro wrestling in Louisiana, and this is here are some rules that he says will be in effect during WrestleMania week, affecting not just WWE, but all the promotions who’ll be there doing their own shows:

