We don’t talk much about wrestling by region anymore. The days of the territories are long over, and while there are still plenty of local indies, most wrestling fans (us included) spend most of their time focused on one international company.
But because WWE is constantly touring, local laws and regulations about wrestling still affect them. John Pollock at Post Wrestling reminds us of this, thanks to a conversation he had with Russell Naquin of the Louisiana Boxing and Wrestling Commission.
Naquin oversees pro wrestling in Louisiana, and this is here are some rules that he says will be in effect during WrestleMania week, affecting not just WWE, but all the promotions who’ll be there doing their own shows:
So out of curiosity lets say at mania someone gets accidently busted open does the match stop and restart? Does wwe just pay a fine? Do local authorities/cops stop the show? I genuinely have many questions after reading this.
I would assume wwe just pays a fine but idk
They don’t ring the bell or anything, but WWE themselves usually take a minute or more to wipe off the blood and examine the wound. I would assume WWE is 100% on board with since a hardway wound could possibly have caused much more tissue damage than an intentional razor cut.
It seems like, if it was accidental, it should be treated the same as blood at a Pelicans or Saints game. The on-site staff have a responsibility to try to stop the blood and as long as they do that, they satisfy their legal obligations.
does taker get to piledrive fools
is that the allowed exception
“Licensed wrestler”? Louisiana knows it’s a work, right?
So is the commission. It’s just a money-making racket.
As an independent wrestler over 20 years mainly in the south, and a lot in Louisiana, I can assure you that this is true and even worse for the indies, the cost to have a doctor there, ambulance and security etc is crazy. And the piledriver rule is real I know the specifics ov why also. A kid took it wrong and his parents sued. It took years before there were any notable indies after that incident, although there were still some old school promoters that ran cards. It’s seem to be recoverying now (check out Wildcat Sports, Ultimate Wrestling Federation, etc), thankfully enough. But yeah, if you are wrestling have your blood tests current and your heart pressure under control haha
Sounds like the State Govt is aware of the amount of money they can procure over that Weekend by pretending to be marks and being for the safety of the performers. I mean why else would they have a statewide “Pay to Pay” mandate in effect?
Yep. It varies state to state. Louisiana and Mississippi you must be licensed by the boxing and wrestling commission (ie scam), while in Alabama and Florida it’s not the case.