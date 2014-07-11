Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: WWF No Mercy

#Triple H #Video Games #WWE
07.11.14 4 years ago 56 Comments
Oh, wrestling video games — despite being marginalized by sports and fighting game fans alike, they’ll always be there, trundling along under the radar, making a surprising amount of money off a fanatical fanbase that will put up with almost anything. Hmmm, why’s that sound so familiar?

Due of the realities of video game development, most wrestling games (until the advent of DLC) had to be based on a relatively narrow slice of history — typically a wrestling game that came out around Christmas would be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year (if you were lucky).

Rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I thought it might be interesting to go back and compare the wrestling game to the specific period it was covering, and declare an ultimate and definitive winner. For example, what was better, the awesome WCW vs. NWO: World Tour, or the also mostly awesome first six-months of 1997 in WCW? I’ve got some soul-wrenching decisions ahead of me.

Before we begin — This is the first entry in what I’m hoping will be an ongoing series, so please, be solid dudes and ladies and hit these share buttons.

Thanks! On with the show…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#Video Games#WWE
TAGSCHRIS BENOITDEAN MALENKOEDDIE GUERREROLANALITAMICK FOLEYTAZZTRIPLE HTRISH STRATUSvideo gameswrestlingWrestling Game vs. Wrestling RealityWWEWWFWWF No Mercy

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP