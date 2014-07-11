Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: WWF No Mercy

Due of the realities of video game development, most wrestling games (until the advent of DLC) had to be based on a relatively narrow slice of history — typically a wrestling game that came out around Christmas would be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year (if you were lucky).
Rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I thought it might be interesting to go back and compare the wrestling game to the specific period it was covering, and declare an ultimate and definitive winner. For example, what was better, the awesome WCW vs. NWO: World Tour, or the also mostly awesome first six-months of 1997 in WCW? I’ve got some soul-wrenching decisions ahead of me.
That period of time produced one of my all time favorite promos: When Mick Foley comes out on Smackdown and says Mankind won’t be able to compete against Triple H at the Royal Rumble. Triple H has the smug look of satisfaction on his face… until Foley says he found a suitable replacement that everyone knows pretty damn well.
Off comes the Mankind shirt and mask to reveal the Cactus Jack shirt, and the crowd loses it. The way Hunter sold it was amazing. His facial expression was that of, “Oh shit, I’m going to die.”
Even though Triple H won that match, it was still a sick, sick brawl. The WWE PPV’s of the first half of 2000 (Wrestlemania excluded) were white hot.
Ugh, man, so good.
The way Foley “introduces” Cactus Jack is just fantastic, and Triple H losing his shit and flipping out, knowing the brawls he’d had with Cactus Jack back in 97, was PERFECT. They never really addressed “These two have feuded before,” but that totally added to it for me. And the way Foley said “CACTUS JACK!” in that excited manner was just incredible.
Here’s a good summary of that storyline.
[www.dailymotion.com]
The beauty of the Cactus Jack reveal is that it wasn’t oversold by the commentary team, either. These days, commentary can vary wildly from ignoring history when it suits them to outright shoving it down your throat. But back then, man, Jim Ross and King losing their shit without bludgeoning you over the head with why this was a big deal and the past matches just killed. The whole thing, from Foley knowing to use Cactus, to Triple H’s response right down to the commentary sold that this was a huge deal. They didn’t outright mention it during that reveal, but everything was structured in a way that reminded you that there was history here that made this a big moment.
I had the bug version, so my unlocked stuff would just delete whenever it felt like it. And i also didn’t care for Steven Richards replacing big show in the storyline, but other than that, the game is the best.
So did I. I believe the issue was playing through the Story Mode with a created character. If you did it with the pre-made characters the glitch wouldn’t pop up — one more reason the Story Mode is the weakest part of the game.
I actually bought one of nintendos pointless memory paks just so I wouldn’t keep losing my saved characters
I bought the memory pack too.
No Mercy was the better game to play, but WrestleMania 2000’s story mode was much, much better. Especially because you could play through as a CAW, finish it and then play through it as a different CAW, while your original was still on the roster.
Over time, you could have a roster filled with just your CAW characters and have your own unique version of the game.
Man. This game. I remember as a teenager scouring the Blockbusters in my area just to be able to rent the game for a couple of days before I’d eventually get it for Christmas before you could just buy stuff when you wanted to. Epic game.
You keep saying this is about the greatest wrestling game but I don’t see Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain mentioned anywhere?
i second this vote for greatest wrestling game
Fire Pro R, yo’!
Fire Pro D!
i’m humored by the way you compare the first 6 months of new talent of 2000 to 2014. as if vince can still steinbrenner the top talent from competing companies today.
There are competing companies?
Yeah — he could still do it, and for a fraction of the price.
This is by far my favorite wrestling game of all time! They’ve not made a game with better controls than this yet, I still plug it in and play when I have a chance. The triple threat matches were a massive pain, but were pretty easy to beat if you followed the run away, taunt to build up your special bar, hit some finishers, repeat then stick one guy in a tree of woe and pin the other formula….
That was my strategy for in-ring handicapped matches also. The stuff of nightmares were the backstage brawl handicapped matches against the APA. *shudder*
I demand an nxt dlc! So i can some of that sweet sweet bull Dempsey offense in polygon form!
This is my all time favorite wrestling game, I love it so much that I still have a 64 hooked up in my living room and play it at least a few times a month. I’ve got 5 memory cards full of created wrestlers as well, CM Punk and Bray Wyatt headlined my last PPV for the world title, Ambrose went over Sammy Zayn for the IC belt, and the Hart Foundation lost the tag belts to The Shield. Best wrestling game ever.
Anyone else try and unmask Kane in the character customization screen? I gave that a shot thinking I was the smartest person on earth and I’d find out what he looked like before anyone else and it didn’t work.. 8 year old me was devastated.
Of course — I think everyone did.
The only game I’ve ever justified paying $60 for.
I hate how the you can’t really use your created characters in storyline modes in newer wrestling games. Now it’s all just reenacting classic moments from past WrestleMania’s. I would love to see a “Bioware” or “Obsidian” style story-based wrestling game where you could develop your character’s persona as well as their appearance.
Watching HBK SCM people through things and off things on continual reply was one of my favorite pastimes! No Mercy was the best for that era. Due to the massive creativity and customization of WWE 13 and 14, they now reign supreme. However, nothing can compare to the actual time frame No Mercy was based on, reality wins.
One of the things I loved most about No Mercy, was that you could edit the pre-made superstars. In a world where wrestlers change looks, that was a huge plus to me. Wish they still had that option in newer games.
If 2k15 played like No Mercy, I would buy a copy and love it forever.
And who can forget this classic song:
[www.youtube.com]
Yes, I agree. My Twitter rants lately have just been about how absolutely terrible nearly everything about WWE 2K14 was. The attention to detail stuff is great, but when the game is a frustrating mess to play, it is not a good game.
I loved the branching career mode. It was the most realistic version simply because, well, you could lose, and that was ok. You lost, so you move on to your next match from there. Loved it, might dig this out of my basement and run through a few painfully slow ladder matches!
Yeah, I like this idea. So many good an horrible games to choose from, all revolving around weird timelines of men with colorful speedos and flashing lights acting out greek comedies.
I’ll be the dork that states VPW2 was the greatest wrestling game of all time. No Mercy was more or less a direct port of VPW2 but No Mercy was a bit more glitchy and a lot less Japanese.
This game had the Dragonrana in it. Thats a front flip off the turnbuckle into a hurricanrana. Blew my frickin mind when I was like 11. I still have this game and my N64 and WCW vs NWO Revenge and Wrestlmania 2000. These games were the tits. I also had the WCW vs NWO World Tour but lost it. It was inferior just a cool throw back.
Undertaker actually didnt return until Judgement Day, May 2000. So he really wasnt a big part of that 6 month period. It’s the only Mania he’s missed since 10 I believe. And Wrestlemania 2000 kinda sucked to be honest. No Mercy the game >>>> WWF during 2000 imo
Oh man, I can’t wait to see you try and decide which is better between Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain and the Smackdown Six era.
I never had an N64 (PS1 for me). Remember when you only had one? I hate being old.
As a child of divorce, I was lucky enough to have both
Back when Blockbuster was still around, I rented that game over and over again for a good two months.
As an aside, I think the save issue was with the battery inside the pak. It didn’t matter what you did, every once in a while it just erased everything. .
I guess I’m in the minority that preferred WM2000. No Mercy seemed to cut up the intros and had a lot more slowdown. Both were still great I just like 2000 better.
“WWF No Mercy, which took its name from a pay-per-view that, shockingly, existed for 10-years despite never producing a memorable moment, is everybody’s favorite wrestling game.”
A certain star (and gimmick) making ladder match says hello.
Thanks, now I’m gonna have that damn menu theme stuck in my head the rest of the day.
The slowdown in 4 person matches killed this game. I remember actually playing Wrestlemania 2000 more because it ran smoother.
I loved No Mercy since I bought it back in 2000. The erase-all glitch was annoying, but I figured out how to work around it (sort of). Not just by saving characters onto a memory pak, mind you, but turning the system off after every match in story mode: after the match is done, you quickly turn the system off before it goes to the progression screen, and then turn it back on and continue with the next match. Rinse and repeat. The downside is you’ll still get things erased (so unlocked characters and items are gone), but your progress through the story is still there. If you forget to turn off the system and continue to the next match, and then everything is erased, you need to play through the whole story without turning the system off/on. Yep; with the generic, nameless character. After that’s done, turn the system off, reinstall your characters from the memory pak, and then your progress will still be there and your character who you were playing as will be credited as the one who finished the story, even though everything was erased.
But yeah, I actually liked the fact that you got to throw a match in order to progress through the story. It’s influenced the way I’ve played modern wrestling games. I play them less as fighting games (where I just keep running through the competition and win every match), and more as actual wrestling matches. I’ll purposefully work a match and let the computer kick my ass for a while, and even lose the match. It makes for a pretty stunning circumstance in that it actually feels like a great match. Especially if there’s some kind of story progression there (whether imagined or through actual cut-scenes). It’s all very, very, very nerdy and losery but IDGAF.
I will say this, however: While I work a match in a game like WWE 2k14, I didn’t have to in No Mercy. That game just straight-up kicks my ass, still to this day. The result was that it felt like a “real” match; real competition. Winning the myriad handicap matches actually felt like I accomplished something. Glad I still have it and my N64.
EDIT: I meant to say DON’T turn the system off before reinstalling your characters. Do THAT first, start a new story, and THEN turn the system off. Don’t want to lead any of you who actually care astray!
Just call me Johnny Fire Pro. Fire Pro Wrestling D is the best wrestling game ever, and it’s not any kind of close.
In all seriousness, though, I loved the shit out of this game. The only bummer for me was not being able to make your own belts, like in WM2000. I’ll never forget the day I made a fat Kane clone into Mad TV’s “El Asso Wipo.”
No Mercy will go down as THE BEST wrestling game ever. Period. It was amazing. My personal fav! but I must bring up A game called WWF Raw 2. Yes, I know the game had terrible A.I. But the gameplay reminded me of no mercy (smackdown games can never do their gameplay justice as it’s too arcadey and the enemies get up so quickly) and not to mention I thought the season mode was amazing. An open ended season mode that had “actions” you performed. You could play with three other friends too. To me that will always be my second favorite wrestling game of all time. These smackdown games are getting lazy now with just making you re-live wwe history. I always pray that they would bring back an open ended season mode like that of raw 2
I disagree about most of what WWE produces being dreck today. It could have a lot to do with how I go about it – I only watch Raw, the PPV’s, NXT and the rare Main Event or Smackdown if they sound interesting – but I find I enjoy about half of what they’re doing at a given moment and while the debuts may not be as strong as back then, the WWE roster is stacked with as much talent as they’ve had… ever. I generally just watch the important stuff; the supplemental shows are not at all required viewing and I treat them as such.
All that said, man, I am with you a hundred percent on 2000. I actually enjoy the latter half more than you – so I view the whole year very positively – but I’ve long felt that the first half was as strong as anything we’ve ever had. Aside from a weak Wrestlemania – it wasn’t great up to that point, but the main event sank the whole show; too convoluted for a ‘Mania main with the worst possible finish after months of buildup – they were just on fire. I still remember being thirteen or fourteen at the time and just so, so invested in the main event scene, from Mick Foley’s spiral into retirement to Rocks quest to be the champ once more.
It’s even more striking when you put it with what came before and after that year. 1999 remains one of my least favorite years in wrestling, honestly, while 2001 went downhill quick and has some sad memories. As great as Wrestlemania X7’s finish is, looking back, for a long time I couldn’t appreciate it. Wrestling used to be something that really bonded my step father and me as a father-son thing. When Stone Cold turned, he was kind of pissed – he felt it nuked what made Austin cool and what he liked about him – and he never really watched wrestling again to this day, despite my occasional attempts to get him to try and get back in it.