Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: WWF No Mercy

Oh, wrestling video games — despite being marginalized by sports and fighting game fans alike, they’ll always be there, trundling along under the radar, making a surprising amount of money off a fanatical fanbase that will put up with almost anything. Hmmm, why’s that sound so familiar?

Due of the realities of video game development, most wrestling games (until the advent of DLC) had to be based on a relatively narrow slice of history — typically a wrestling game that came out around Christmas would be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year (if you were lucky).

Rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I thought it might be interesting to go back and compare the wrestling game to the specific period it was covering, and declare an ultimate and definitive winner. For example, what was better, the awesome WCW vs. NWO: World Tour, or the also mostly awesome first six-months of 1997 in WCW? I’ve got some soul-wrenching decisions ahead of me.

Before we begin — This is the first entry in what I’m hoping will be an ongoing series, so please, be solid dudes and ladies and hit these share buttons.

Thanks! On with the show…