Wrestling Game Vs. Wrestling Reality: WWF Wrestlemania (NES)

Hey folks, it’s time again to get impossibly nerdy and talk wrestling and video games all at once. As I mentioned in previous Game vs. Reality articles, wrestling games were once locked into covering a specific, narrow chunks of whatever promotion they had managed to license — a game that came out around Christmas might, if you were lucky, be based on the characters and storylines from the first three-to-six months of that year.
So, rather than simply reviewing old wrestling titles, I’m going back, comparing the wrestling game to the specific time period it was covering, and declaring an ultimate and definitive winner. The soul-wrenching decisions continue…
WrestleMania Challenge was better (the one where Ultimate Warrior could pick up Andre over his head and toss him outside the ring).
But if were talking the best NES wrestling game of all time… you gotta go with Tecmo World Wrestling!
And don’t even pretend like Cesaro didn’t rip off the Giant Swing from Dr. Guildo aka the most badass video game wrestler that ever existed! That’s right! Fuck you Starman!
Great Puma da shit 4 lyfe!
I always thought the 3-count was annoying fast too.
It always seemed like it was faster for the computer AI, but maybe my rage was making me imagine things.
A place I worked at in college had the sweet WWF Arcade Game where PINK HEARTS would fly out of the Hitman whenever you punched him.
Bam Bam was in it too and he would just do cartwheels into people’s faces.
HINT FOR NEXT ARTICLE IN THIS SERIES
As I recall the British Bulldog turned into a literal bulldog with one attack.
Is that the one where Owen is the King Of Harts and has the scepter? I think the Undertaker throws a literal tombstone, kinda like Sub Zero shot ice in MK? That game was…something.
Oh, Wrestlemania The Aracade Game is definitely on the list. I think I need to do a WCW game next though.
Nate, how about WWF Raw for SNES? I played that game forever, pretty much up until I bought a PS2.
I don’t remember ever playing Wrestlemania for NES, but WWF Superstars for Game Boy was my JAM back in the day. Played that game for hours.
I like to think whoever came up with the windmill in moshing got the idea from Ultimate Warrior’s punching in that game.
Jesus, Hogan won’t even sell in ad copy.
Noice.
WWF Royal Rumble for SNES please.
I remember actually beating this game with Bam Bam, by strategically cartwheeling and dodging my way to the finish. It was a triumphant victory shared with my brother and cousin on the ol’ 12″ black and white tv.
Yes, I’m sure the constant cartwheeling was very strategic.
…and dodging!
Back in the day I scrolled through the character select to listen to wrestler’s theme music on WWF Super Wrestlemania Sega Genesis since that was my bread and butter. Papa Shango’s theme used to CREEP me out so much I fell off the chair via CREEPTALITY.
I vaguely remember this game. The older kids in the daycare I was going to would play it and I would watch most of the time. When I did play, we had a rule: Nobody could use Andre the Giant because he was unbeatable.
One interesting feature of the game — really the only guy you could beat Andre with was Hogan because only Hogan could bodyslam him. So there was *some* small attention to detail at least.
I’ve only played this as a ROM as an adult and yes, it was terrible.
I played the shit out of this game when I was just a few years old, little did I know it was my introduction to the ridiculous world of WWF/E.
Was this the game where each wrestler had little power-ups that bounced down into the ring, or am I thinking of a different WWF NES game?
My brother and I loved this game growing up. We also played Tag Team wrestling to death
I almost forgot that I still own both of them.
Wow, never seen or played Tag Team Wrestling before. It looks like…quite the thing.
I remember this. My friend who got every game growing up let me play once or twice. I also remember WWF Wrestlemania only because of “Bam Bam the flipping dude”