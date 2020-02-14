Wrestling With Cinema: Oscar-Nominated Films Matched With Pro Wrestlers

Welcome to Wrestling With Cinema, in which I use my background in film studies to offer what I hope is a fresh perspective on wrestling. Today, we’re looking back at last Sunday’s Academy Awards, which despite some of the usual diversity problems (something the Academy shares with pro wrestling), went a lot better in terms of good movies winning awards than they do in a lot of years. Considering the whole slate of Best Picture nominees this year, I had the idea to recommend current wrestlers based on which of the nominated films you prefer. So if you like movies, and you’re looking for a wrestler to get into, this is the perfect guide for you. And if you already know all the wrestlers (which I assume is most of you), you can at least see if you agree with my choices, and let me know in the comments if you have other ideas.

If The Irishman is your thing, you’ll like Dustin Rhodes Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), the title character of Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, has been around a very long time, and done a lot of things. As an older man, he’s looking back at the violent and dishonest business he spent his life in. There were times when he chose loyalty to his bosses over the love of his family, and he obviously has regrets about that. Dustin Rhodes would understand those regrets, but in the twilight of his long and storied career, he’s reconciled family and business, working with his younger brother Cody in All Elite Wrestling. If you’re looking for the epic tale of a weary veteran who’s been through it all, The Natural Dustin Rhodes is the wrestler for you. If you’re inspired by 1917, take a look at Tyler Bate 1917 stars George MacKey as Will Schofield, a young English soldier on a seemingly impossible race against time. Traveling overground through the battlefields of World War I, he refuses to give up even in the face of crashing planes, exploding shells, and a spill off a waterfall. I don’t know that young English wrestler Tyler bate has ever faced those exact obstacles in a wrestling match, but overcoming impossible odds through bravery and heart is very much his thing. Just witness his match against WALTER at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, in which he faces an opponent vastly bigger and stronger than he is, and refuses to let go even when defeat is inevitable. And hey, if you like 1917 more for its technical filmmaking prowess, Tyler Bate also happens to be one of the best technical wrestlers of his generation. If you’re all about Jojo Rabbit, consider Alexander Wolfe Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) is a little boy in WWII Germany who is trying his hardest to be a good Nazi, because that’s what he thinks he’s supposed to be, but ultimately he fails because at heart he’s a good person. Now let’s be clear, despite their aesthetics and accents, Imperium aren’t Nazis. The Euro-centric faction that currently dominates NXT UK is fascistic about one thing: wrestling. And Alexander Wolfe, their first recruit after forming, isn’t a child. However, he is a former member of Sanity, a group known for their twisted and stunted mentality. Now maybe I’m wrong, but if I were picking any current member of Imperium to watch for an eventual babyface turn and feud with the rest of the group, it could only be Wolfe. He’s not a fascist, he’s just an overgrown kid who likes dressing up in a uniform and wants to be part of a club.

If Marriage Story moves you, you’ll love Charlotte Flair If you haven’t watched Marriage Story, you should know right off the bat that it’s a much more complex, subtle, and nuanced story than you’d guess from that one out-of-context scene that everybody made fun of on Twitter for a couple of weeks. It avoids easy clichés about divorce while artfully portraying the upheaval that a marriage’s end can cause in a person’s life, and what’s left when it’s over. I don’t usually like to dwell too much on the private lives of wrestlers, but I think we all know that Charlotte Flair is twice divorced and has gone through some rough times in her life. But now she’s engaged again, to Andrade, and seems really happy. One of the most beautiful moments in Marriage Story is Adam Driver singing Sondheim’s “Being Alive,” and Charlotte has also made the same choice described in that song, even knowing how much it can hurt, to open herself to love again. That’s always a moving story, in a movie or in real life, or in the halfway point know as pro wrestling. If you’re into Joker, The Fiend is waiting for you Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is a pitiful, broken man. He wants to be a famous comedian, but the world has beaten him down so many times that he’s lost hope. When he does become famous, and even inspirational to many people, it’s as an unhinged, murderous clown who threatens to upend the city around him in a world where Batman’s not yet even an idea in young Bruce Wayne’s mind. Bray Wyatt once seemed pretty broken too, as WWE Superstars go. He came up from NXT as a fantastic heel with amazing promo skills, but the WWE just never got behind him, and he lost every feud for years. But when he returned from a long hiatus in 2019, he found a new darker persona as the terrifying clownlike Fiend. The Fiend is so unstoppable that that might be the worst thing about him, but he’s brought a new level of evil to modern WWE. If Ford v Ferrari is your favorite, you’ll be into Chris Jericho So your favorite Best Picture nominee is Ford v Ferrari? Not to put to fine a point on it, but you’re a dad, right? You like dad stuff? Movies about fast racecars and cool guys in aviator shades proving that they can beat the machine (or be as one with it)? If that’s your thing (and no judgment) you must already be a fan of wrestling’s #1 rock-n-roll dad, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. In all seriousness, Ford v Ferrari is about the Ford company deciding to go all in on speed and face off against the company that had always been best at that. There’s a clear parallel between that story and WWE veteran Jericho getting in on the ground floor of AEW, a new company going up against the one he’d called home for so long. But honestly? The dad thing is key.