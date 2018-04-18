Previously on 205 Live, Kalisto faced Akira Tozawa in their never ending war, The Man With A Plan The Brian Kendrick returned, Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews with superior mat based wrestling, and Buddy Murphy interrupted Cedric Alexander’s title winning celebration.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for April 17th, 2018.
Sin Cara should join 205, it’d be a lot more fun for him to be in the house party than the Coquina Clutch.
Also, slightly heel Tozawa is the best. Him smirking with his mouthpiece after smacking a luchador in the face, priceless.
Soooo, was Buddy Murphy not making weight going to be the storyline all along or did that botch at the end of last week really cost him his push?
RIP Carl Kassel