WWE Network

Previously on 205 Live, Kalisto faced Akira Tozawa in their never ending war, The Man With A Plan The Brian Kendrick returned, Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews with superior mat based wrestling, and Buddy Murphy interrupted Cedric Alexander’s title winning celebration.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. I’m on Twitter, too. Give me a follow if you want.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for April 17th, 2018.