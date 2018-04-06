The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 4/3/18: All Hail Drake Maverick

Previously on 205 Live, Mark Andrews defeated Tony Nese to earn the right to face Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander had a sit down interview ahead of their WrestleMania title match, and there was an amazing four way match featuring TJP, Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, and Buddy Murphy.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for April 3rd, 2018
Agreed on the 205 Tag titles, as I’d love to see the mix and matches they do with UK/NXT/205 guys to go for a set of titles that could branch between brands.
And Viking Murphy for next #1 contender, please and thank you.
I am excited for Gargano/Ciampa.
I am really excited for Nakamura/Styles
But I am ALL IN on Ali/Alexander.
Same here bro. Cedric is fighting for the pride of my hometown, but I wouln’t mind if a certain Scottish overlord put the boots to him, medium style, after he wins.
Beautiful main event. In a division dedicated to fluidity and acrobatics, there was something so wonderfully grounded about an exhausted Murphy needing three pulls in order to hit a messier version of his finisher.
There was one point where Kalisto and Murphy didn’t quite land an electric chair/reverse rana spot, but Nigel was able to explain/contextualize what had gone down. Great talent. Great commentary. Top notch GM. Loving this show.
Gargano/Ciampa is my most anticipated of the weekend, but I really do hope Ali/Alexander steals the show Sunday.
(And hopefully isn’t interrupted by an Undertaker gong halfway through.)
Maverick gets way too much TV time.
Isn’t ‘rockstar spud’ a dumb name?