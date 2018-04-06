The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 4/3/18: All Hail Drake Maverick

WWE Network

Previously on 205 Live, Mark Andrews defeated Tony Nese to earn the right to face Drew Gulak, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander had a sit down interview ahead of their WrestleMania title match, and there was an amazing four way match featuring TJP, Akira Tozawa, Kalisto, and Buddy Murphy.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for April 3rd, 2018