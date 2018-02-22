The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 2/20/18: Ali Bomaye!

Previously on 205 Live, the cruiserweight championship tournament continued, with Mark Andrews upsetting former cruiserweight champion Akira Tozawa, and Drew Grulak dialing up the intensity to a thousand and destroying Tony Nese.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for February 20, 2018.
Buddy Murphy borrowing Curt Hawkin’s hair/beard situation was not a good choice imo. I like the guy a ton, but woof.
If reviewers are going to do that super cool thing where they call one guys finisher by the name another guy that most of the readership likely doesn’t know uses- can you like throw in a link or something?
I didn’t think Ali/Jack worked. Chemistry didn’t feel there and (this might just be personal preference) but I hate seeing a quick worker like Ali slow down to match a guy like Jack’s pace early on.
I was going to come here just to say that Dorado has probably has one of the best finishers in WWE but you did said it first Robby. There is something about stunners. The RKO being the most over finisher in the past decades kinda shows that.
Otherwise, I’m loving the fact that we’re getting all kinds of matches with this “new” 205 live. There is still too much WWE-inness going on for my taste but I like they the brand offers something different in each match.
Personally, this “serious” turn of this division is a double edge sword: I like that it’s giving more legitimacy to the talent (and the crowd is getting there slowly, I think) but it also takes away some of the “fun” of the spectacle. If I booked the show, Mark Andrews would be my poster child for a show like this: a character who likes to have fun and do crazy things in the ring. Especially considering the branding that they went for the show with the ninjas and the bright colors and the TJP, I feel this was originally aimed for a younger audience, so I would go for “fun spectacle”.
love Ali but man his gear, its like if mortis, glacier, and la parkas tan variant ménage’d out and birthed it
the current one is the “is it white/gold or blue/brown?” version of New Day’s Saiyan outfits.
All I know is I better be the favorite Mr. Bliss around here. While I agree that I liked Gallagher wrestling in a full suit, I do appreciate the fact that each character shift results in a gear change and each time, it has fit the new personality well.
I completely agree Mr. Bliss. Gallagher had varying degrees of intimidation but should never be underestimated. I’m still upset he lost that match, but if he is secretly Springheel Jack/Jack the Ripper then I totally wouldn’t be surprised. No matter what suit Jacket wears, it is missing if it doesn’t have the cruiserweight title. Though Ced and Ali also need a push. Blergh this is tough to decide.
Murphy’s finisher was cool. I’m definitely rooting for him to succeed, I think he should change up his tights and just wear regular long tights. His hair and beard combo looks a lot like Curt Hawkins too. Gallagher vs Mustafa was awesome. It seems right now like Alexander vs Mustafa would be the finals at Mania.
I loved Murphy’s finishing sequenc, Ali is gonna make him look super legit.
Holy hell that’s a match I didn’t know I wanted until now.
Now I want to see an episode of Raw where a 205 wrestler is suspended for putting on weight, goes to Angle for a match because he wants to wrestle and he puts him against Strowman.
Is 205 not on Raw anymore? I assumed it was because they were only doing the tournament matches, but that squash match has me wondering now.
Does anyone else remember Enzo’s weigh-in from right before he went to 205 Live? As he was running his mouth, he announced he was taking the entire CW roster out to dinner, and they were going to Buca di Beppo. Which I thought was a great heel move — eliminate a bunch of the competition by taking them to a family-style Italian meal so they don’t make weight.
I dig Gallagher’s look, sort of. He looks like a tiny strongman from the early 1900s that just got pissed off after a show.
I’m so excited that Murphy has a spot and exposure as I was terrified he’d just kind of fade off the roster at some point. But since they’ve brought up the weight limit again, how big is Gran Metalik? Does he just look like Bray Wyatt because he’s next to Kalisto and Lince? Is it “pass the weight-in OR wear a luchadore mask?”