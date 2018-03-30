The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 3/27/18: My Buddy

Previously on 205 Live, the Lucha House Party continued their feud with Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa, TJP beat a jobber, and Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak to secure his spot at WrestleMania.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE 205 Live for March 27th, 2018.
Yeah, that was a fun episode, which is encouraging now that the tournament is just about done.
I agree on Mark Andrews. I can buy his offense as far as the constant leaps and flips keep him out of harm’s way and are a logical way of maximizing his small frame. But his ground-based offense is not at all convincing. At one point, he gave Nese these hilarious little baby-slaps on the chest, but was selling it like he was in a berzerker rage. On commentary, the angle should be that he’s basically an underdog in every match but uses his brain and athletic ability to compensate, instead of treating him like he’s no different from guys who outweigh him by 40 pounds.
The four-way was really enjoyable, far more so than the usual four-ways in which two guys spend most of the match selling on the floor. As unique as TJP’s double-submission was, it wasn’t actually very believable. Tozawa’s arms weren’t held in place…he just kind of stayed there because the spot required it. The one I liked better was earlier in the match, when every time Kalisto kicked TJP it would hurt Tozawa, who was locked in TJP’s leg hold. That was kind of clever.
agree completely on Tozawa just keeping himself in the submission hold for no reason. Looked cool at first but then it sunk in and felt cheap.
1.) It’s amazing how different Drake Maverick feels compared to the other GMs. Him sitting in on commentary and building people up is great and I wish they had a good way of doing that on the main roster.
2.) That main event was ridiculous.
3.) Do I… do I really like obnoxious heel TJP and “slowly gaining Viking status” Buddy Murphy now? I guess so…