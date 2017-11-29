The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 11/28/17: Power Point

Previously on 205 Live, Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak in a street fight, Tony Nese enjoyed a turkey leg and took care of Mustafa Ali, and we were all thankful for the Gobbledy Gulaker.
And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for November 28, 2017.
Action Slacks!
Call me when KENTA comes and starts kicking people in the face
Wtf when did this return
Thanks, Robby. It’s still jarring for me to see heel Gallagher and Kendrick together; there wasn’t much that prompted the two of them to team up. The writing has improved slightly over time, but still seems lazy, as if they really don’t know what to do with most of this roster.
Glad to see you’re firmly on board the Gu Train… Drew Train… uh, Team Power Point.
I desperately hope Gulak does a Power Point on exactly why and how much Enzo sucks.