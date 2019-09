As Smackdown moves from USA to Fox and NXT from the WWE Network to USA, there has been speculation about the future of 205 Live, the one-hour, all-cruiserweight show that has aired on the Network since November 2016. According to an announcement by WWE today, the purple brand will continue to air live on the company’s streaming service after Smackdown, now on Friday nights instead of Tuesdays. (This had been reported earlier in the week.)