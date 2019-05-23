The 24/7 Championship Reportedly Wasn’t WWE’s Idea

05.23.19 22 mins ago

WWE

Nobody saw the WWE 24/7 Championship coming, and now that it’s here nobody’s really sure what the plan is for it. Sure, it gives the undercard guys something to do, and R-Truth can take any weird thing and spin comedy gold out of it, but it seemed like a weird time to introduce a new WWE Championship. It didn’t exactly light the world on fire when Mick Foley debuted it, and it’s hard to imagine where it leads in the long term. While we obviously won’t know what the future holds until it gets here, we do now have a report about the new title’s origin, and it’s a bit surprising.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSUSA NETWORKWWEWWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIPWWE RAW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP