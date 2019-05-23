Nobody saw the WWE 24/7 Championship coming, and now that it’s here nobody’s really sure what the plan is for it. Sure, it gives the undercard guys something to do, and R-Truth can take any weird thing and spin comedy gold out of it, but it seemed like a weird time to introduce a new WWE Championship. It didn’t exactly light the world on fire when Mick Foley debuted it, and it’s hard to imagine where it leads in the long term. While we obviously won’t know what the future holds until it gets here, we do now have a report about the new title’s origin, and it’s a bit surprising.
The 24/7 Championship Reportedly Wasn’t WWE’s Idea
Elle Collins 05.23.19 22 mins ago
