‘WWE 2K15 In A Nutshell’ Is Your Best Reason Yet To Not Buy WWE 2K15

By now you’ve probably played ‘WWE 2K15,’ and if you’re like us (and haven’t been banned for uploading murderer faces) you found it a little underwhelming. By “a little underwhelming,” of course, we mean really bad.
If you haven’t, please allow YouTube’s TheBlueOwlPlays’ latest ‘In A Nutshell’ review tell you why you shouldn’t. It’s the perfect mix of observational humor, video evidence and crippling truths. Also, CM Punk’s weird video game face.
“So just buy it because Cesaro might not be in next game.”
Aw, man.
I’ve had fun with the game. It’s not the greatest wrestling game of all time by far but it is enjoyable. Full disclosure I have spent all my time with just the CAW mode, so the rest could be terrible.
Man, I feel like CAW was the worst part of the game this year
I suppose I should have offered more than just a HOT TAKE…
I’m not upset about the removal of arenas, titles, stories, etc
I’m upset about the actual options you can use to create your characters, not to mention the load times are horrendous.
I made one person. And that’s barely even a custom person due to the horrible load times in selecting ANYTHING. But I am also having a lot of fun with the game. Once you pass listening to fucking Huge Morris, the career is a lot of fun. I can remember lots of wrestling games that are way worse than this one. And even poor wrestling games are always fun with friends. I don’t get why it’s getting so much shit.
Lol, Dolph Ziggler simulator.
Have you ever watched OSW Review on Youtube? It’s the same type of sarcastic, silly humour used by three Irish guys who review old (and recently, new) WWE PPV’s. They’re quite long videos but if you have some spare time in your busy life I’m sure you would enjoy it!
My favorite wrestling discovery this year, other than New Japan, was OSW.
Someone promoting OSW Review?
Happy Days Are Here Again!
@LiebFan99 WHHAAAT BAR IS @Taka Michinoclue? (But yeah they’re incredibly especially for fans of Funlay and noggers like us.)
@LiebFan99: Pies.
I don’t know. It’s not great, or even good, but it makes enough steps in the right direction (chain wrestling, progression-focused career mode, having different wrestlers actually FEEL different) that I’m willing to overlook its stripped-down creation suite and match options. It at least shows that they’re trying to use next-gen systems to make some long-needed improvements, even if a rushed dev schedule pretty much crippled the final product.
The stupid crowd always seem to boo me for some reason, specially when I play as Daniel Bryan.
Best avatar evah.
Goodness and the weekend before you guys wrote about it I was contemplating buying the deluxe version for ps3 no less! Dodged a fucking bullet
This game just doesn’t FEEL good, as odd as that may sound. While the chain wrestling is interesting, sometimes it can become annoying too. The graphics are pretty, but the creation mode feels very lackluster. This was the first time I have ever preordered a WWE game, as the career mode seemed fun. However, as “doom amd gloom” as this sounds, I do not think I will preorder a WWE game without reviews ever again.
They need to quit trying to make wrestling simulations and give us a god damn VIDEO GAME
No Mercy for the N64 was, hands down, the best wrestling game. Then, Now, Forever
Why can’t they just make an updated version of that? I’d buy it hands down, and I almost never buy video games.
Disagree, Fire Pro D (on Dreamcast) will rule all forever.
Still have my folder of Japanese menu translations.
Fire Pro D is greatness.
Apparently there is about to be an announcement about a new Japanese wrestling game soon. This according to the people who are working on Wrestling With Pixels. I doubt it’ll be a Fire Pro, but something from former Yukes or AKI employees is probably likely. All I know is I need a game where I can Boma Ye people with Swagsuke as soon as possible.
Fire Pro R, bro.
Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain would like a word.
Was 2k14 any good? I was considering picking that one up as the first wrestling game I’ve owned since WCW/nWo Revenge.
That Cesaro burn stings. It stings, man.
He’s gonna make the best personal trainer though, honestly I would love to have him carry me around the track so I can get my laps in.
If I can’t make my own territory with my own arenas, custom championships, or female wrestlers with nice boobs, I’m not interested.
I was really looking forward to this game and even bought it at midnight for xbox one. I spent two weeks trying to enjoy it but soon realized i was just making excuses for it. I finally came to my senses and traded it in before its value started getting lower than 40 bucks. I haven’t missed it once.
i was supposed to get this as a freebie thanks to my job, but i guess its such a massive trainwreck that we got an email saying they changed their minds. funny, they still gave us assassins creed unity though.
*slowly crawls back under the Wii U hole*