‘WWE 2K15 In A Nutshell’ Is Your Best Reason Yet To Not Buy WWE 2K15

12.09.14

By now you’ve probably played ‘WWE 2K15,’ and if you’re like us (and haven’t been banned for uploading murderer faces) you found it a little underwhelming. By “a little underwhelming,” of course, we mean really bad.

If you haven’t, please allow YouTube’s TheBlueOwlPlays’ latest ‘In A Nutshell’ review tell you why you shouldn’t. It’s the perfect mix of observational humor, video evidence and crippling truths. Also, CM Punk’s weird video game face.

“So just buy it because Cesaro might not be in next game.”

Aw, man.

