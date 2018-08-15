‘WWE 2K19’ Will Feature Daniel Bryan’s Career In Showcase Mode

WWE

By now, every wrestling fan knows the ups-and-downs of Daniel Bryan’s career with WWE. From the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, Bryan’s time with WWE has been quite the emotional roller-coaster.

While there’s plenty more to the story of Bryan outside of the ring, WWE 2K19 will allow fans to play through his rise, fall, and rise again in the video game’s latest Showcase installment.

According to a WWE release, fans will be able to play through 12 matches total, featuring 11 historic bouts and one “surprise battle.” The game’s Showcase mode will feature matches from throughout Bryan’s career including a tilt on Velocity against yellow pants John Cena (!!!!), his rivalry against the Miz, his WrestleMania 30 win for his first world title, his subsequent retirement, and eventually his dramatic comeback.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s an interesting decision from WWE as rumors have floated around on what Bryan will do when his contract finally expires later this year. A more optimistic person would argue that WWE making Bryan such a focal point in the next iteration of the WWE 2K series implies he’ll put pen to paper on a new deal, but there’s no guarantee that happens. For now, we’re perfectly content with Bryan blitzing through dream matches, with the Miz next up at Sunday’s SummerSlam event.