Here Are All Of The Legends That Will Appear In ‘WWE 2K19’

#WWE
Associate Editor
09.12.18

2K Sports has taken its time unveiling all of the wrestlers that will be available for gamers to use in WWE 2K19. A series of videos on the WWE 2K YouTube account — featuring Lana, Rusev, and a rotating cast of other wrestlers — have brought gamers through everyone who will be playable, from current superstars to a selection of names from the past.

The latest video features Cesaro and Shamus joining Lana and Rusev, with the group going through the final series of wrestlers in the game. This time, it’s a much larger collection of legends, with names like Steve Austin, Dusty Rhodes (who Rusev says is the reason he and Lana were paired up and, eventually, got married), and many more appearing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE 2KWWE 2K19

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP