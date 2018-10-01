The Latest Commercial For ‘WWE 2K19’ Says ‘Never Say Never’ To Surrealism

#Video Games #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.01.18 2 Comments

YouTube

You’d think a game with Big Head Mode, a Wyatt Family compound yard fighting arena, the ability to cel-shade everything on a whim, and appearances from both 1980s street clothes Ric Flair and 2018 pro wrestling Ronda Rousey wouldn’t even have the ability to be weirder, but here we are. 2K released the latest commercial for the upcoming WWE 2K19 entitled ‘Never Say Never,’ and it answers the question, “What would happen if Renee Magritte joined WWE’s production team?”

Highlights include Rey Mysterio with Holo Decoy powers, Ronda Rousey on Piper’s Pit, Charlotte Flair replacing her dad in a painting a la Dorian Gray, The Miz with the reality gem (?) and a command of disappearing and reappearing televisions, and of course Jeff Hardy becoming one of his own drawings. Check it out below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games#WWE
TAGS2K GAMESvideo gamesWWEWWE 2K19

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP