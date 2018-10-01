YouTube

You’d think a game with Big Head Mode, a Wyatt Family compound yard fighting arena, the ability to cel-shade everything on a whim, and appearances from both 1980s street clothes Ric Flair and 2018 pro wrestling Ronda Rousey wouldn’t even have the ability to be weirder, but here we are. 2K released the latest commercial for the upcoming WWE 2K19 entitled ‘Never Say Never,’ and it answers the question, “What would happen if Renee Magritte joined WWE’s production team?”

Highlights include Rey Mysterio with Holo Decoy powers, Ronda Rousey on Piper’s Pit, Charlotte Flair replacing her dad in a painting a la Dorian Gray, The Miz with the reality gem (?) and a command of disappearing and reappearing televisions, and of course Jeff Hardy becoming one of his own drawings. Check it out below: