Last week we showed you the first images from the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game and the weekend brought a leaked trailer and cover reveal. Monday, as promised, brings us so much more.

Per an announcement made via press release and a pair of videos, the announced details for WWE 2K20 will bring a number of firsts to the franchise, including a creative ‘WWE 2K20 Originals’ mode, the ability to have Mixed Match Challenge matches, and the chance to play as The Ninth Wonder Of The World, Chyna.