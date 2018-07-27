WWE Claims The ‘Total Divas’ Cast Is ‘ALL IN’ For Season 8

Nearly a year after WWE reportedly forced the Young Bucks to stop using the “Too Sweet” gesture, it appears Vince McMahon’s behemoth may have flat out piggy-backed off one of the biggest independent shows in history.
Cody Rhodes and the Bucks have been building up ALL IN, their self-funded, 10,000-seat independent show for months. With the massive event just around the corner, WWE released an oddly coincidental promo for E! Network’s next season of Total Divas. The Season 8 promo used the same phrase, in almost the exact same style mere months before the big show:
Thus far, Nick Jackson and Cody Rhodes haven’t responded. But it didn’t take long for Matt Jackson to react:
While someone on twitter didn’t think that the Bella Twins got it, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and appreciate that they actually pay attention to enough about their business to know about the biggest independent show in history. It’s also nice to think that even the Bellas look at WWE sometimes are like, “Wut? What are you doing?”
It isn’t impossible, I would imagine they talk to Brandy every once in a while, and if anything you know Daniel is paying attention to it, so they could’ve learned about it by osmosis.
