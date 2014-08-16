WWE And 2K Confirmed Over 40 Wrestlers For WWE 2K15

WWE and 2K put together an all-star panel to announce 40+ characters from the upcoming WWE 2K15 roster as part of their SummerSlam festivities, and it’s big. So big they needed Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Sting on the same stage. So big Stone Cold put on READING GLASSES to announce the available characters.
You can check out the roster reveal panel via Twitch below. Here’s who you can play as (so far):
– Bray Wyatt
– Roman Reigns
– Chris Jericho
– Big Show
– Dolph Ziggler
– Fandango
– John Cena
– Sheamus
– Cesaro
– Brock Lesnar
– CM Punk
– Goldust
– Dean Ambrose
– Batista
– Jey Uso
– Jimmy Uso
– Tyson Kidd
– Darren Young
– Rey Mysterio
– Titus O’Neil
– Big E
– Nikki Bella
– Brie Bella
– AJ Lee
– The Rock
– Hulk Hogan
– Hollywood Hulk Hogan
– Seth Rollins
– Kofi Kingston
– R-Truth
– Justin Gabriel
– Randy Orton
– Naomi
– Daniel Bryan
– Xavier Woods
– The Miz
– Tamina
– Rob Van Dam
– Stone Cold Steve Austin
– Erick Rowan
– Luke Harper
– Sting
– Classic Sting
– The Undertaker
No Heath Slater announced, so I’m gonna side-eye this roster until he’s formally revealed. More updates as we get them.
So judging by those empty slots, we’ll be getting 132 playable superstars, before DLC?
you mean 92?
Nah, it’s just gonna be the 40 announced and 50 alternate John Cena costumes.
I figure a lot of the roster wasn’t revealed due to 1) recently released employees 2) NXT wrestlers. They kept out some of the bigger names(Kane) to make it not as noticeable and because they didn’t want to cause awkwardness(exception being Punk but he is part of the Showcase mode so they might as well get in front of it)
Not true. See WWE.com – Kane, Alberto Del Rio, and others not on this list are on WWE.com’s announced list.
No Curtis Axel or Ryback… it’s lookin’ like the we’re not gonna get that Goldust/Stardust career mode.
You mean stuck-in-a-broom-closet-for-months-mode?
Here is a full list, including characters that probably were just left out of the roster reveal event due to time and/or the fact that WWE doesn’t care about them.
The WWE 2K15 roster includes:
AJ Lee
Alberto Del Rio
Bad News Barrett
Batista
Big E
Big Show
Booker T
Bray Wyatt
Brie Bella
Brock Lesnar
Cameron
Cesaro
Chris Jericho
CM Punk
Cody Rhodes
Curtis Axel
Damien Sandow
Daniel Bryan
Darren Young
Dean Ambrose
Dolph Ziggler
Erick Rowan
Fandango
Goldust
Hulk Hogan
Jack Swagger
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
John Cena
Justin Gabriel
Kane
Kevin Nash
Kofi Kingston
Luke Harper
Mark Henry
Naomi
Natalya
Nikki Bella
Randy Orton
Rey Mysterio
Ric Flair
Roman Reigns
R-Truth
Ryback
Santino Marella
Seth Rollins
Shawn Michaels
Sheamus
Sting
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Summer Rae
The Rock
The Undertaker
Titus O’Neil
Triple H
Xavier Woods
I wonder which Booker T they’ll have and I need Bret Hart on here too but I’m sure more legends will come
WHERE THE FUCK IS ROSA MENDES??
NO ROSA NO DOLLARS.
Darren Young! Yesssss!
And for the second year running no dice. I don’t think I’ll actually ever buy another WWE Game seeing as all my favourites have been future endeavored (with the exception of Fandango, Slater & Sandow.)
lol Cena only a 96
I’m going to be shocked if Hogan isn’t the highest rated wrestler on the roster brother.
It’s about damn time Tyson Kidd is in a WWE game I remember 2 years ago people on the internet were pissed when he wasn’t in WWE 13. I think Heath Slater will be included in the DLC roster.
As long as there’s a mini-game where you have to help him dodge Nattie’s attempts to get sexually satisfied, I’m sold
If Bo Dallas is DLC it’ll be the first DLC I ever buy.
I’m still hoping for a NXT mini-roster.
Also, Paige. You gotta have Paige.
Heath Slater: One Man, Banned.
*Whew* everyone you can rest easy…Tamina made it into the game.
You commented my comment
WHERE THE SHIT IS BO DALLAS SHITLORDS
I’ll consider buying this game if it has either a) an alternate Drax costume for Batista, or b) a Chris Benoit Boss Battle.
Edgey.
I’m not playing unless I can make The Miz hold every belt forever.
Best part of this was the embedded video being just the IGN Live feed, which meant I got to watch a few minutes of SPLATOON, which has more anthropomorphic cephalopods and is therefore the better game.
gonna be awesome
I assume that the missing points keeping John Cena’s rating from being a perfect 100 is from the odds column so that he can then overcome them.
Are we getting a bluetista alternate skin?
“Cameron”
ohgodwhy.jpg
Does that mean we’re getting Hogan/Sting rivalry or Sting/Flair?
DLC: NXT
I guess they didn’t put Christian on there because you would have to load 2 times to complete the finisher.
Corey Ledesma isn’t involved in this. So there’s reason to hope that this game will be more than just a roster update of Smackdown Vs. Raw 2006.
My DLC wishlist:
“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes
The Gambler
Tex Slazenger
Shanghai Pierce
Evad Sullivan/The Equalizer
Maxx Pain/Man Mountain Rock
Heath Slater
The Brooklyn Brawler
‘Iron’ Mike Sharpe
Paul Roma
Rick Rude
Ricky Steamboat
Philip Ghouljar