WWE And 2K Confirmed Over 40 Wrestlers For WWE 2K15

WWE and 2K put together an all-star panel to announce 40+ characters from the upcoming WWE 2K15 roster as part of their SummerSlam festivities, and it’s big. So big they needed Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Sting on the same stage. So big Stone Cold put on READING GLASSES to announce the available characters.

You can check out the roster reveal panel via Twitch below. Here’s who you can play as (so far):

– Bray Wyatt

– Roman Reigns

– Chris Jericho

– Big Show

– Dolph Ziggler

– Fandango

– John Cena

– Sheamus

– Cesaro

– Brock Lesnar

– CM Punk

– Goldust

– Dean Ambrose

– Batista

– Jey Uso

– Jimmy Uso

– Tyson Kidd

– Darren Young

– Rey Mysterio

– Titus O’Neil

– Big E

– Nikki Bella

– Brie Bella

– AJ Lee

– The Rock

– Hulk Hogan

– Hollywood Hulk Hogan

– Seth Rollins

– Kofi Kingston

– R-Truth

– Justin Gabriel

– Randy Orton

– Naomi

– Daniel Bryan

– Xavier Woods

– The Miz

– Tamina

– Rob Van Dam

– Stone Cold Steve Austin

– Erick Rowan

– Luke Harper

– Sting

– Classic Sting

– The Undertaker

No Heath Slater announced, so I’m gonna side-eye this roster until he’s formally revealed. More updates as we get them.