WWE Announced A New Stipulation For Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam Match

08.05.19 1 hour ago

WWE

With their biggest PPV of the summer coming up on Sunday, WWE announced a new stipulation for the Raw Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Since Natalya won a fatal four-way to become number one contender to Becky Lynch‘s title, the two women have been attacking each other with their submission finishers as well as trash talk.

