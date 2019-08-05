With their biggest PPV of the summer coming up on Sunday, WWE announced a new stipulation for the Raw Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Since Natalya won a fatal four-way to become number one contender to Becky Lynch‘s title, the two women have been attacking each other with their submission finishers as well as trash talk.
WWE Announced A New Stipulation For Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam Match
Emily Pratt 08.05.19 1 hour ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 07.29.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.23.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.23.19 2 weeks ago