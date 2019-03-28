WWE Is Taping Four Network Specials At This Year’s WrestleMania Axxess

WWE Promotional Image

If you’re hitting up any of the WWE Axxess sessions on WrestleMania weekend this year, make sure you find your way to the ringside area. Following the success of February’s World’s Collide event, WWE announced that they’ll be taping four new Network live specials, plus three sets of NXT UK tapings.

Per the announcement, the show will feature stars from NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, Raw, and Smackdown Live, as well as a few new stars like Albert Hardie Jr.

Here’s the quick rundown of the shows, and what they’re taping.