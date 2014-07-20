WWE Battleground 2014 Open Discussion Thread

Here is your official open discussion thread for WWE Battleground 2014, airing Sunday night, July 20, on WWE Network. The show is headlined by a fatal fourway for John Cena’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as a battle royal for the vacant Intercontinental Championship and the Funkadactyls exploding on the pre-show.
We’ll have live results for the show the moment it goes off the air as well as a Best and Worst of Battleground report on Monday. Here’s your complete Battleground card:
1. Cameron vs. Naomi
2. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Fourway: John Cena vs. Kane vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
3. Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal – Announced participants: Alberto Del Rio, Big E, Bo Dallas, Cesaro, Curtis Axel, Diego, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Heath Slater, Kofi Kingston, Rob Van Dam, R-Truth, Ryback, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Great Khali, Miz, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder
4. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho
5. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee vs. Paige
6. 2 out of 3 Falls for the Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Wyatt Family
7. Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
8. Jack Swagger vs. Rusev
For a full rundown of predictions, click here.
As always, reply to your favorite comments from the live thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of my favorite in tomorrow’s column. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Considering I 100% expected Cena to win, and therefore didn’t encounter the despair of him “overcoming deeeez odds’ once again, i didn’t mind the show.
Jericho going over Wyatt I don’t mind as much because Jericho knows the bigger picture and will probably give Wyatt a win back on the much bigger Summerslam PPV.
One little thing that bugs me, the expert panel. No-one picked Cena. Seriously, the guy has destroyed everybody, everytime, everywhere. Even in the world of fake wrestling, wouldn’t you go with the freakin SUPERMAN over Samoan loner, Masked boner and Corporate moaner?
Lawler drops this gem during the Wyatts vs Usos opener: “Man when Luke Harper kicks you like that it lowers your IQ”.
How many Harper big boots did Jerry eat before coming out on Battleground to come up with that logic?
would’ve been pretty awesome if rollins came back, cashed in, won and explained why he did it.
“i came back to get my suitcase that i so hastily left when i drove off. i was about to leave when i said to myself ‘ why not become wwe champion, too?’ “
So. Do you think Rollins travels around dressed like that? Discuss.
Yeah, cause there is NO WAY Rollins was carrying his wallet in those pants he was wearing. Also, if someone dressed like that sat down next to me on an airplane, I’d ask to be reseated.
I guess, in case Sentinels pop up.
Also, I was yelling for Ambrose to grab Rollins’ carry on bag SO HARD. Since Seth wasn’t carrying the briefcase in his hand, there was a VERY good chance it was in there. Or, at the very least, his wallet and hotel info.
So we got 1 great match (Usos/Wyatts), 2 good matches (Battle Royal, Rusev/Swagger), 1 fantastic Stardust promo, and the a big steaming pile of crap for the rest of the show. That sound about right?
So ranking them it would be Uso/Wyatts (Great) then Battle Royal (good) then Rusev/Swagger (good) then the 4 way (ok), then Wyatt2J (bad), and finally PayJay (LOLbad).
The 4 way was passable aside from the inevitable Cena Wins LOL
Real talk: If Nikki Bella put on the exact same match that Paige/AJ did, it would be getting WAY more hate than it currently is.
I love Paige and AJ, but that match was hot garbage. I had high hopes for a Paige/AJ feud, but it appears those hopes are in vain.
The only good thing about Battleground is it finally got me over 700 followers.
Just from people who also hated Battleground?
Vince (while slashing WWE Network costs): Why are we spending so much on Servers? Screw that, we’ll do it buffet style.
So back to Lana’s promo…
uhhhhh
jeeezzzzz
[tugs collar]
I thought for a second she was going to elaborate even more, but thankfully she started steering away.
She really didn’t need to go there, totally unnecesary
Like they could have dodged it and danced around it and been fine.
But I guess they wanted to essentially double down?
RIGHT? That was so fucked up.
I just realized if you start watching the PPVs starting from the 2nd match, you can pretend the usually killer opening match is the main event when the PPV repeats from the beginning
I might have to try that for the next non-Big 4 PPV. You might not want to do that at the next one thought, because if there is any justice Brock will murder Cena and take the titles.
I’m rewatching the 2 out of 3 falls tag match. Back when I had hope that this PPV wasn’t just a dry run for Summerslam.
The wrong team may have won, but that doesn’t take away from how fantastic that match was.
It was good. Wrong team went over.
That tag match was fantastic.
No matter how much I hated this PPV the tag team match was a top five match of the year.
So someone alluded to Vince and trips being at odds. Can any of you expound on that
so basically the WWE has turned into Nitro. awesome. cant wait for that title run
Pretty much what LBCS said.
Vince and Dunn are all for maintaining the status quo wile Hunter sees this as the time to start bringing up younger talent from the Indies and NXT. A lot of reports are saying that Hunter will come up with idea for Raw and Vince will come up with another contradictory idea. It’s also reported that Vince has his inner circle and Hunter has his own. It’s getting to a point where the talent don’t who who is running the shows and it really comes through on Raw. Basically anything groan worthy (Steph getting puked on) is a Vince idea and the more interesting story driven stuff (Ambrose and Rollins) is a Hunter idea.
Basically if sheets are to believe it stems at Kevin Dunn and that Kevin Dunn doesn’t love a lot of new people Triple H want push like Paige, Emma, Bo etc
and that Kevin Dunn is in the ear of Vince and the battle is between Triple H trying to convince Vince of what the future really should be
This.
Serious question: Has any member of the Wyatts ever won an important match on a PPV cleanly?
So it’s been 6 months since Bray has won any match of significance cleanly. The good news is I went back and watched that match. The bad news is now i’m missing Daniel Bryan more than ever.
Bray beat Daniel Bryan clean at Royal Rumble but i think thats it
Bray beat Daniel Bryan, and they beat The Shield.
Then Cena and his friends got involved and it all ended.
Question: What happens when WWE’s stock drops to 0?
Dixie Carter buys the WWE and puts on a live Impact/Raw simulcast, but the sale is sniped at the last moment by MVP.
IRS winning all the titles might be the only way we will ever get to see Bray or Bo with one of them.
IRS wins all the titles
Just spitballing here but in the Main Event wouldn’t it have made more sense to have Orton and Kane legit trying to Fingerpoke of Doom every chance they could, with Cena and Reigns doing everything in their power to keep them apart. It lends massive heat to the heels for taking the easy way out, while giving the match legit doubt throughout because all it would take is those 2 together for 3 seconds and its over. Then have Brock come out after it fails and destroy Cena giving way to another Rollins cash in attempt that fails due to Ambrose instead of their hokey car scene.
“That sounds like a lot of effort. My idea is way better – bunch of near falls.”
–HHH
I have an idea. It’s going to cost us each 20 bucks or so, but if we all commit to it, it might just work. We need to make sure that Cena’s next movie is a blockbuster runaway success. I’m talking Avengers level money. If Cena becomes a Rock-level star then we only have to see him from Royal Rumble to Wrestlemania each year.
But he is always in THE main event, not just a mid-card main event.
battleground in one image: [i.imgur.com]
+1
+1
+1 perfect
Bray Wyatt had become a stale character, but now he also a joke of one.
Just a horrendous horrendous job by the company.
Don’t think he’s stale just think he’s being buried. Between him & Ambrose they’re my favorite wrestlers on the card. Cena buried his character.
Yea, the Cena feud was just the worst thing possible for his character. That and he’s looking pretty exposed when he’s asked to perform in a singles match that isn’t against Daniel Bryan.
I think thats my most depressing take away for this PPV
well I guess 30 minutes until I watch their weird ESPN 2 DOTA Finals Preview
I just watched a show where they showed a scenario where the Earth could get completely flooded and Humanity would become extinct save for some floating cities. You guys and gals watched a PPV. Why do I think I had better time watching my show?
So you watched NXT?
I’m just glad Bray Wyattt was able to but over that young up & comer Chris Jericho tonight.
He will in the end but it would have been better to have Jericho lose, come on Raw as a more serious fighter and ask for a rematch against Bray, truly one-on-one. Say he understands Bray now and have them really going at each other on the mic. Keep Harper/Rowan out of it outside 6-man tags with Jericho/Usos
The weird thing is Jericho was talking on his podcast about the only reason he wanted to come back being to fight and to put over Bray Wyatt.
GIVE HHH THE FUCKING POWER RIGHT FUCKING NOW. SAMI ZAYN IC CHAMP. ADRIAN NEVILLE US CHAMP. CESARO WWEWHC. ENZO AMORE DOING THINGS. FUCKING DO IT.
That would be Sheamus. TLC 2009 over Jern in a tables match.
@jetspete are you referring to?
In the last decade, there has been one…ONE surprising title change that didn’t involve an MITB cash in. It went to HHH’s weight-lifting buddy. lets not act like Trips isnt part of the problem
Maybe just maybe, Cena’s next movie will be the one that makes him a mega movie star and he goes the way of the Rock.
You mean if I buy the network, I could have even MORE quality programming like this EVERY month? I’d be a fool not to!!
That was the longest Summerslam preview I’ve ever seen.
+1
+1 for truth
+1
UGH THAT SHIT WAS TERRIBLE
While I’m glad to see the Divas division getting more than one storyline at a time, it’s a pretty shitty state of affairs when only the Divas storylines get any progression.
Ascension promo? Hmm…..
My weekly reminder to take out the garbage just went off. Tempted to put Battleground back on and add my computer to it.
This whole ppv was phoned in so badly by the writers like people who phone stuff in really badly because theyre so lazy and uncreative and stuff
Fuck it, who wants to watch that opener again and pretend it is the main event?
WWE Battleground promo directly after the PPV talking about the match that just happened? One more month and bye bye network.
Hey Vince. I know you and Hunter aren’t seeing eye to eye right now but don’t take it out on us.
I Posted this elsewhere
Vince and Dunn are all for maintaining the status quo wile Hunter sees this as the time to start bringing up younger talent from the Indies and NXT. A lot of reports are saying that Hunter will come up with idea for Raw and Vince will come up with another contradictory idea. It’s also reported that Vince has his inner circle and Hunter has his own. It’s getting to a point where the talent don’t who who is running the shows and it really comes through on Raw. Basically anything groan worthy (Steph getting puked on) is a Vince idea and the more interesting story driven stuff (Ambrose and Rollins) is a Hunter idea.
Is that the story? Does HHH know he’s losing it?
Thank you for watching WWE Holding Pattern. Buy the Network.
*queuing up Metallica’s “Sad But True”* *nods silently*
PUSH JERICHO
Heat fans :: Cavaliers fans : Roman Reigns fans :: Brock Lesnar fans
And the crowd had the nerve to chant “This is awesome”
Because Cena is always on last, that chant should be revised to “This is awesome so far”
WELP. I’m going to text my ex-girlfriend because after that PPV there’s no way it can be the worst decision I make tonight.
+80
Overcum the odds
@dak One in the same. I’m just drunk.
well as long as it isnt the ex-fiancee.
Don’t do it– think of the odds!!
Ha!
Good job John, putting over younger talent that you seem to design all the merch for.
Thats all you have do WWE guys, let Cena get a piece of your merch and he’ll put you over.
According to my math, John Cena had a 141-2/3% chance of winning that match.
Why would Brock Lesnar come out at the B-iest of the B-level PPVs?
I feel like every time Renee or Cena say “odds” they’re directly mocking us, the WithLeather readers.
WithSpandex my friend.
Wait isn’t Cena not on tomorrows RAW cause he’s filming a movie?
I’m pretty sure thats all we get for TWO weeks cause cena is out for two Raws
You mean all we get tomorrow is Brock CHALLENGING Cena at SS? That is depressing…
John Cena just said the PPV was a battlefield of change. What the fuck PPV was he wrestling at?
last 2 ppv’s have been pretty horrible
When John Cena says “U Cant See Me” he’s actually referring to the glass ceiling everyone else is trapped under.
+ EVERYTHING
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
That show was In Your Housetastic.
A better approach would have been Orton instantly bear hugging Kane and Kane taps out one second in. And then also the NWO.
Public announcement to every tag team in the WWE! All 3 of them!!!
For the 2500 comment of the night, let me say- FUCK THIS