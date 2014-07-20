WWE Battleground 2014 Open Discussion Thread

Here is your official open discussion thread for WWE Battleground 2014, airing Sunday night, July 20, on WWE Network. The show is headlined by a fatal fourway for John Cena’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as well as a battle royal for the vacant Intercontinental Championship and the Funkadactyls exploding on the pre-show.

We’ll have live results for the show the moment it goes off the air as well as a Best and Worst of Battleground report on Monday. Here’s your complete Battleground card:

1. Cameron vs. Naomi

2. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Fatal Fourway: John Cena vs. Kane vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

3. Intercontinental Championship Battle Royal – Announced participants: Alberto Del Rio, Big E, Bo Dallas, Cesaro, Curtis Axel, Diego, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Heath Slater, Kofi Kingston, Rob Van Dam, R-Truth, Ryback, Sheamus, Sin Cara, Great Khali, Miz, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Zack Ryder

4. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho

5. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee vs. Paige

6. 2 out of 3 Falls for the Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Wyatt Family

7. Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

8. Jack Swagger vs. Rusev

For a full rundown of predictions, click here.

As always, reply to your favorite comments from the live thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of my favorite in tomorrow’s column. Enjoy the show, everybody.

