WWE’s Becky Lynch Got In The Ring With GLOW’s Alison Brie For An ESPN Magazine Cover

WWE

Whether WWE can fully get behind it or not (and there have been some real questions lately), women’s wrestling is having a moment. A women’s match Main-Evented WrestleMania, featuring UFC Crossover Star Ronda Rousey, Heir Apparent Charlotte Flair, and breakthrough star Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Netflix is about to drop its third season of GLOW, a comedy series about women’s wrestling in the ’80s, which stars Alison Brie, Marc Maron, and Betty Gilpin. In celebration of this confluence, ESPN The Magazine features WWE’s Becky Lynch and GLOW’s Alison Brie on this week’s newly released cover.