Becky Lynch On Teaming With Seth Rollins At Extreme Rules, And WWE As 'Masters Of Subtlety'

07.30.19

WWE

Shortly after Becky Lynch lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship, she gained a new aspect of her character, the incorporation of her real-life relationship with Seth Rollins into kayfabe. Since then, The Man has both defended her Raw Women’s Championship and been part of storylines with Rollins, saving him at Stomping Grounds and teaming with him in the main event of Extreme Rules.

After the announcement that she and Rollins would take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag match, Lynch called the onscreen coupling of the characters who were then both champions as well as boyfriend and girlfriend “inevitable.”

