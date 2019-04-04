A New Documentary Series Will Profile Steve Austin, Booker T, And More

04.04.19 1 hour ago

WWE

WWE announced today that WWE Studios will be partnering with A&E Network to produce five Biography documentaries about WWE legends. They’re currently set to air in Spring 2020 and, according to WWE, will include “new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage” that “will give fans an in-depth look at the early lives, rise to fame and careers of some of the most influential Superstars in WWE history.” The documentaries will each be two hours long and will profile Shawn Michaels, Booker T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

TOPICS#Stone Cold Steve Austin#Rowdy Roddy Piper#Shawn Michaels#WWE
TAGSBOOKER Tmacho man randy savageRandy SavageROWDY RODDY PIPERSHAWN MICHAELSSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINWWE
