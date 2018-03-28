You Can Bid On Some Wonderfully Absurd WWE Auctions For A Great Cause

WWE Smackdown Live

If you ever wanted to walk with Elias or have lunch with Charlotte Flair while being a good person via supporting the Boys and Girls Club Of America, we’ve got some great news for you. This year’s “Superstars for Hope” campaign has been launched, and you can bid on some pretty cool experiences with WWE Superstars through April 10th. And it’s for a great cause!

Some of the experiences up for auction are what you’d expect, because of course you want to meet Daniel Bryan and get an autographed WWE Championship belt (valued at $15,000). Of course you want tickets to every single pay-per-view in 2018 (valued at $5,000).

But some of these lean more towards the absurd side, and I hope there’s a WWE Network special about how these play out. If only we could bid on that happening. Some of the more notable weird ones include:

Private music session with Elias (valued at $5,500). Is Elias going to roast you for your singing abilities? Will he write a song about one of your enemies for you? Either way this swings — worth it.

Crossfit workout with Seth Rollins (valued at $5,000). Sadly, this package does not include a personal assistant doing all your chores for you the next two days after Seth whoops your ass at Crossfit and you can’t get out of bed.

Have your face painted by The Ascension (valued at $3,000). Fine, but how much for me to paint The Ascension’s faces? This value instantly triples if I can turn the tables and give these guys the full State Fair butterfly and kitty-face treatment.

The partnership between WWE and Charitybuzz has raised almost two million dollars over the past six years. To get in on the fun, bid on your favorite item here.