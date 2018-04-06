Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just in time for WrestleMania 34, WWE has released a new documentary, the first of a series called WWE Chronicle, about Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is set to have one of the card’s highest profile matches against WWE Champion AJ Styles, but many fans, especially those who have only seen him on the WWE main roster, may not have a clear idea of who the King of Strong Style is.

This 37-minute documentary works to answer the question, “Who is Shinsuke Nakamura?” It covers January 28 – April 5, 2018 (from the Royal Rumble to just before Mania), and gives us a glimpse at the experiences and philosophy that make Nakamura such a unique individual and performer. Here are some of the WWE Chronicle’s notable moments.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s Life Could Have Taken A Very Different Path After His Father’s Death

Nakamura reveals that his dad passed away from cancer when he was just eighteen years old. He wanted to drop out of university and get a job to support his family, but his mother urged him to stay in school. Nakamura says that while he was in college he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler so that he could become strong, famous, and travel the world.