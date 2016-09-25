WWE Clash Of Champions 2016 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Clash Of (The) Champions 2016 airs this Sunday, September 25, live on WWE Network. The show is headlined by Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, as well as matches for the Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team, United States and Cruiserweight Championships. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results, and all the relevant jokes.
WWE Clash of Champions 2016 Card:
1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins
2. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Roman Reigns
3. Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Club
5. Match 7 of the Best of 7 Series: Cesaro (3) vs. Sheamus (3)
6. Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho
7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. The Brian Kendrick
– Kickoff Match: Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox
As always, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Clash of Champions report. If you see a comment you like, reply to it with a +1 to nominate it for consideration. Enjoy the show, and the sudden but inevitable Triple H run-in!
If the Swiss Superman keeps getting “injured” in his matches he should have a pretty dope mummy costume by Halloween.
Renaming the suicide dive the “PLEASE DON’T DIE-VE”.
Woo-hoo 1,000th comment
In a night filled with incredibly talented young wrestlers, my number one takeaway is shit Jericho’s great.
How great was Jericho’s return for the Punk feud when he came back, yelled yeah 15x and then just went backstage
Jericho: *on his celphen, still cracked from smacking Sami Zayn’s head* “Hey, Triple H! Your dumbass wife and that stupid idiot Foley are trying to hurt my best friend Owens’s title reign! Do something!”
Triple H: “Um, sorry, Chris, I’m delayed in traffic. There’s like a bazillion Puertoricans clogging up the airport for some reason, I won’t make it in time.”
Jericho: “Well what do we do?!”
Triple H: “F*ck, I dunno. I can’t do a run-in by proxy, dude.”
Jericho: “THAT’S IT!
Triple H: “What’s it?”
Jericho: “…………………………………………….IT.”
I thought Goldberg was supposed to return tonight.
Raw is going to be completely unwatchable when Jericho pretends he’s a rock star and leaves again.
Very true
Cole is awful in this ‘show’ .
So funny that everyone predicted the Trips run in that they had to call an audible and just have Y2J do it.
That main event finish would have been fine 40 minutes ago
I would pay exorbitant amounts of cash just to hear Jericho yell Kevin Owens repeatedly and sing we are the champions
I want Jericho to stay healthy and active so long that he inducts HIMSELF into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Somewhere in an attic, there’s a picture of Jericho that gets staler and lamer every day.
all of the +1’s
+1
I hope Jericho never grows old and never dies.
+cocoon
I second that notion, and I’m willing to cut off a leg to ensure that never happens
That RAW PPV was a great way to advertise SmackDown.
The first ever Raw exclusive PPV???? The 2000s didn’t exist?
Kevin Owens is the very first Universal Champion!
I was semi-wishing Jericho would pull out a pinstriped scarf and count the fall.
+1
OH GOD, JERICHO SINGING QUEEN. IT’S KILLING ME.
WHY CANT WE HAVE A JERI-KO SHIRT!?!?
Jericho telling the ref raise mine, holy shit this guy is the main event, I love KO to death but this is the Jericho show and now he’s singing we are the champions holy fuck
I agree. The man is a national treasure.
Lmao I fucking love Chris Jericho. I really hope this is leading to Jericho fighting for the title
Smackdown PPV: better than it should have been
Raw PPV: worse than it should’ve been
Same as it ever was
Man, we don’t deserve Jericho. Like, not even a little bit.
All we can do is drink it in while we can.
Is Steph nWo or not??
lol jericho singing we are the champions
God, I wish Jericho was my best friend.
Clash of Interference Finishes
Well Kevin, how was your first overbooked main event? Was it everything you dreamed?
“It was deplorable how this match went down!” -Byron “I have never seen wrestling before” Saxton
Only in wrestling is the phrase “hit in the face with a trombone” acceptable
Yet it’s fine when someone gets hit in the face with a trombone and cheated out of a win
So Rollins/Y2J for a few months, who does Owens feud with?
I would’ve said the winner of Cesaro/Sheamus but that didn’t work out too well
The optimist in me says Brock.
The realist in me says Roman.
Nakamura after he loses his belt at Takeover.
Meh, I was hoping Brad Maddox would return tonight :-\
LOL at the official checking on the other official instead of going straight to the ring
Best Friends Forever
Jesus that look from Steph right now, hhh is a lucky man
This is approaching overbooked.
it wrapped back around.
+1 @Birdman
Approaching?
As an aside: after Cesaro nearly crippling himself, I hate those suicide dives through the ropes. BEST case scenario they look fake as hell. Worst case someone ends up crippled.
God help these refs if they ever get into a real fight.
That’s why Drake the Younger should ref every fight.
Filling time since Haitch’s plane was delayed?
God bless that man.
Gettin’ a bit ROHy. We getting Jimmy Jacobs and Corrino too?
The match has been dope as shit, but Jesus Christ can’t they take a page from new Japan and let people lose clean? The cheating heel champ trope is so played out, why can’t Owens just be a dominant heel champ, how much is Rollins really hurt if he loses clean here?
Graves, saying what everyone else is thinking when he tells Saxton to shut up and let him talk.
Schmozz of Champions
Rollins getting the ole’ Hulk Hogan “win the match 5 times before you lose so you still look strong” treatment.
+1
SNEAKY JERICHO
He should probably stop using the pedigree.
Wounded ass Rollins chasing after KO like Inigo Montoya chasing after the man with six fingers.
Where’s Baron Corbin?
+1
SHENANIGANS