WWE Clash Of Champions 2016 Open Discussion Thread

09.25.16 1,011 Comments

WWE Clash Of (The) Champions 2016 airs this Sunday, September 25, live on WWE Network. The show is headlined by Kevin Owens defending the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, as well as matches for the Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team, United States and Cruiserweight Championships. As always, we’ll be here all night with reactions, results, and all the relevant jokes.

WWE Clash of Champions 2016 Card:

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Seth Rollins

2. United States Championship Match: Rusev (c) vs. Roman Reigns

3. Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Club

5. Match 7 of the Best of 7 Series: Cesaro (3) vs. Sheamus (3)

6. Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho

7. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: TJ Perkins (c) vs. The Brian Kendrick

– Kickoff Match: Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox

Be sure to read our full analysis and predictions for Clash.

As always, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Clash of Champions report. If you see a comment you like, reply to it with a +1 to nominate it for consideration. Enjoy the show, and the sudden but inevitable Triple H run-in!

