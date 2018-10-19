NXT Germany May Be WWE’s Next International Brand

WWE

NXT UK is finally really a thing! That means that WWE has spread its developmental tendrils farther than ever before, becoming an international brand on a whole new level. But there were already rumors that they want to have even more NXTs in even more countries, so where will that take them next?

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the next location may well turn out to be Germany. WWE is definitely holding tryouts in Cologne in November, which will be their first ever tryouts in Germany. When WWE first made that announcement back in August, Triple H said “Germany is an important market to grow our business.” Now WON is saying that the upcoming trip was always planned as a first expedition to explore the idea of a German NXT brand.

Nobody’s claiming that anything’s definite yet, but it sounds like WWE is using the November trip to explore the possibilities and figure out how well a German brand might work out. Apparently WWE may be looking to Westside Xtreme Wrestling (WXW), a company based in Oberhausen, as a potential partner in Germany similar to the role that Progress Wrestling plays for them in the United Kingdom.