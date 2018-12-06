WWE Is Reportedly Considering A ‘Queen Of The Ring’ Tournament For 2019

WWE

Sometimes it seems like WWE has more women on their main roster than they know what to do with, but their favorite thing to do with them is always whatever they haven’t done with them before: the first Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match, the first Women’s Royal Rumble, the first Women’s TLC Match, and of course their first all-women PPV, WWE Evolution, which happened back in October.

Now it seems WWE is looking for a new first for 2019, while also considering the possibility of their second women-only PPV. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is talking about reviving their King of the Ring tournament as Queen of the Ring, making it a women’s singles tournament that might get its own PPV. The original King of the Ring started as a tournament in 1985, and was its own PPV from 1993 to 2002. It returned as a Network Special in 2015, but that never led to anything more.