WWE

It’s been an exciting month or so for wrestling fans who like to keep up with contracts and inter-promotional maneuvering. AEW is a new player with a billionaire’s backing in the North American wrestling scene, ROH replenished their roster with popular performers from the indies and Mexico, and in sports entertainment land, Dean Ambrose and Hideo Itami KENTA gave notice to WWE, with Ambrose’s impending departure even acknowledged by the company.