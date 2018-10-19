WWE is taking its decision on whether or not to hold the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia down to the wire. With tickets expected to go on sale shortly for the event, WWE faces a multi-million dollar decision on whether to pull the plug on the event in the aftermath of reports detailing the Saudi government detaining Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi before killing and dismembering him.
According to Deadline, should WWE consider bailing on its 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia, it could mean a difference of $12-16 million in operating income in 2019. According to the report, even a decision to delay or move the Crown Jewel show could cause a $2-3 million fourth-quarter cashflow hit.
WWE has been silent on what should be a fairly simple decision. U.S. Senators have urged the company in recent weeks to bail on the show. President Trump, however, previously suggested that the amount of money Saudi Arabia brings into our country would make taking action against them “unacceptable.”
WWE previously ran the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia back in April. At the time, Triple H noted, “I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture.”
So cancelling would be a real kick in the …uh.. crown jewels?
What do we really know for sure? A journalist is missing. That’s the entire list of facts. How much evidence do we have that he was murdered. And if he was murdered, how much evidence do we have that it was an organized act of the Saudi government? IF we’re reasonably certain, based on facts and evidence, that all those things are true, then of course, don’t do business with these people, cancel all the everything until the guilty parties are brought to light and meaningful reform has taken place.
But…based on what we know, on what we can prove, I don’t see any logical reason for anyone to stop doing business with an entire nation of people because one person was murdered there.
And if WWE should stop doing business there, shouldn’t Microsoft stop selling them computers? Shouldn’t McDonald’s stop selling them hamburgers?
If you think WWE should stop doing business in Saudi Arabia, and you don’t stop going to the gas pump, you’re a hypocrite.
I know right? Plus he was only a permanent resident. its not like he was a white guy or something (note sarcasm). But since you put it so succinctly, Should Microsoft be selling them computers? Should McDonalds be selling them hamburgers? Its that self congratulating and continuing American cultural imperialism that fans the flames to begin with.