WWE Is Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia On Halloween For Crown Jewel 2

08.05.19 4 hours ago

WWE

You’ll frequently hear wrestling fans bring up the idea that WWE should revive the WCW Halloween Havoc PPV, less because those were great shows (although there were certainly some great matches along the way) than because it’s just a fun idea to do a spooky holiday-themed event with a creepy set and people in costumes. If you were hoping for that this year, it’s time to be disappointed, because WWE has decided to spend Halloween on something legitimately evil and far less entertaining: Another Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSAUDI ARABIAWWEWWE CROWN JEWEL
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.05.19 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP