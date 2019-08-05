WWE Is Reportedly Returning To Saudi Arabia On Halloween For Crown Jewel 2

WWE

You’ll frequently hear wrestling fans bring up the idea that WWE should revive the WCW Halloween Havoc PPV, less because those were great shows (although there were certainly some great matches along the way) than because it’s just a fun idea to do a spooky holiday-themed event with a creepy set and people in costumes. If you were hoping for that this year, it’s time to be disappointed, because WWE has decided to spend Halloween on something legitimately evil and far less entertaining: Another Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.