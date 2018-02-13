WWE Is Making Changes To Its Pay-Per-Views After WrestleMania 34

YouTube

We’re groin-deep in the Road to WrestleMania at the moment. We’re two weeks away from the last Raw pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34, and the last Smackdown PPV before Mania will be here in March. After that, though, things are going to be a little different. Reportedly.

The first time WWE did its “brand extension,” there were also brand-exclusive PPVs, at least in the beginning. All told, the separate, brand-exclusive PPVs lasted for just a hair under four years, until both brands were present on all PPVs following WrestleMania 23. It looks like this time around, that change might be coming just two years into the brand split.