WWE Is Making Changes To Its Pay-Per-Views After WrestleMania 34

We’re groin-deep in the Road to WrestleMania at the moment. We’re two weeks away from the last Raw pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34, and the last Smackdown PPV before Mania will be here in March. After that, though, things are going to be a little different. Reportedly.
The first time WWE did its “brand extension,” there were also brand-exclusive PPVs, at least in the beginning. All told, the separate, brand-exclusive PPVs lasted for just a hair under four years, until both brands were present on all PPVs following WrestleMania 23. It looks like this time around, that change might be coming just two years into the brand split.
So now they can elevate the Universal championship over the actual WWE title every PPV? Sounds about right…
Can’t wait to see AJ or Nak or whoever WWE Champion is curtain jerk the card with a title defense while Roman gets top billing every month.
Yes, one of the many benefits to this change will be laughing at fans who get super upset by where matches fall on the card.
“I KNOW it’s a dream match, but it’s not on at the right TIME!!”
Sure, curtain jerking maybe says somebody about how Vince views the respective talent/belts, but how does that impact your enjoyment in any way? They’re still going to be the focus of their own show, they’re still on the card.
Also like, the opening match has the benefit of a crowd that hasn’t been worn down by 3+ hours of wrestling. It’s a spot I’d far prefer to most.
Another awful take by dude Harrison.
I’m pretty sure dude Harrison is a booker.
Pretty sure this guy just types whatever he wants for the sake of seeing his words come to life without knowing what he’s talking about.
Dude Harrison is so fucking obnoxious.
This just means that the feuds going on that don’t make the ppv will most likely just tread water until the next one. Hard pass.
I’d rather see way more separation. Like the Survivor Series main event be to see who gets Wrestlemania that year, whichever brand, then the other brand’s big show is Summerslam
Wrestlemania needs to be 2 days.
Add a TV title for the lower midcard, now! The bel…I mean, title can be defended on one show while the other show builds a pool of challengers to face the champion at each PPV.
Any PPV that isn’t the big 4 should be split by gender. The men’s become monthly “In Your House” and women’s become “That Time of the Month”
You think of that one in between bouts of not getting laid?
Im all in favor for the ppvs to be dual brand. Seriously watching sdl try to fill 3 hours of a ppv with that roster was too much to bear for any casual fan
More amazing commentary by Hanstock; “We see how a TV show flounders without a pay-per-view every month.” Like NXT? Or in the past when they were able to craft long-term storytelling? Yes, it’s monthly pay-per-views that contribute to the creative rut. Stick to the copy and past “newz” articles, we’re interested in Stroud for opinions, not you.
Except he’s correct. He’s not saying that it is impossible to put on an interesting show when there is no PPV that month (see NXT), it’s that clearly WWE’s philosophy on months where there is no PPV is to tread water until the usual 4 week PPV build begins. They’ve shown little inclination for long term story building on Smackdown, and when they do, it’s produced things like House of Horrors, the Jinder Mahal title run, and KO
KO-Zayn-McMahon taking a backseat to ‘Under Sieges’.
They should also come up with a new name since Pay Per View is a misnomer, at least in the sense that they’re pushing everyone to get the network to see the events rather than ordering them on actual pay-per-view. Vince loves copyrightable names and spellings for stuff, they could call it a Megavent (mega event) or something. Supershow. Battlezone. Something other than what it really isn’t anymore.
“Smackdown Live is weekly proof of what a rut a show can fall into if it’s only building to things every two months, rather than every month. ”
You mean how things used to work, before Bischoff oversaturated the PPV market by moving to a monthly schedule, and forcing WWE to follow suit?
For a decade, WWE only had four main PPVs (RR, WM, SSlam, SSeries,) with occasional special events thrown in. This allowed lots of time for major feuds to build, organically, rather than the current system of starting, building, and finishing a feud in the span of only 4 weeks.
And, the formula still works. Look at the, now historical, feud between Jericho and HBK that lasted 7 months back in 2008. That was one of the greatest feuds of all time. Or imagine going back to the 80s and quickly hotshotting through feuds like Flair/Steamboat, Flair/Dusty, Hogan/Macho Man, Rude/Warrior, etc. They wouldn’t hold the same epic feel and memories that they do today.
Writing/Booking/Creative is the problem. Not too much time.
Yes! No one is forcing them to do the same exact things over and over and over again. It’s just happening.
