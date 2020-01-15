WWE Will Continue To Walk With Elias For Years To Come

Elias and his guitar are currently staples on Smackdown and he has declared himself an entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble, but he hasn’t wrestled a match on WWE programming since September, before an injury took him out of the King of the Ring tournament. He’s since wrestled on house shows, according to Cagematch, but it’s very possible that the Rumble will be his first broadcast match in over four months.

Though it seems unlikely Elias will win the Rumble this year, he has been endorsed as a future world champion in the past. Currently, the only gold Elias has won in WWE is the 24/7 Championship (four times), but with this contract extension, he has plenty of time to move up the WWE card – or hang out where he is currently is and eventually get owned by The Rock or something.