WWE’s Elias Promises Both An Album And A WrestleMania 34 Concert

03.19.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

WWE YouTube

Whether he’s getting destroyed by Braun Strowman or maybe teaming up with Braun Strowman, it doesn’t matter. Elias has been on absolute fire lately and there’s a growing number of Elias supporters in the WWE (which of course means Walk With Elias) Universe.

His in-ring performances, whether on the guitar or on the ropes, are a highlight of every Raw. It makes sense that his musical career would take the next step, and it’s only right that Elias gets an opportunity for a WrestleMania moment. Elias spoke with Guitar World about all of that and more.

When asked if there are any plans for WWE to release an album of Elias material, he gave us the answer we were all hoping for, so hold onto your iTunes gift cards now.

Absolutely, I believe … the company is taking notice of what I’m doing every week and there’s absolutely plans in the works to record music, release music, put it out there and give them the sound of Elias that they can take with them. They can have it on their phone, they can have it wherever on whatever music format they have.

