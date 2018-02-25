WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Elimination Chamber airs this Sunday, February 25, live on WWE Network. This show features two Elimination Chamber matches, including the first ever women’s Elimination Chamber. We’ll be here all night with updates, results, and — in the case of the thing you just clicked on — a bunch of jokes from strangers.
Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Card:
1. Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor
2. Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mickie James
3. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy
4. Asuka vs. Nia Jax
5. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. Titus Worldwide
– Ronda Rousey signs her Raw contract
If you’d like to read our rundown of the card and predictions, click here. As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll cherry pick ten of the best for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber column. Enjoy the show, and try not to think about how “Elimination Chamber” is another way to say toilet.
New Japan World is such a better option, if you prefer to be entertained by WRESTLING! Sure, there’s gimmicks etc but there’s also years long story arcs and bring in new talent (whether home grown or foreign) the right way. New Japan is the style that I was hoping Mid South/UWF would have evolved into, had the wrestling wars turned out different. I still keep up with the modern stuff, but if you have the network you should check out Mid South, Mid-Atlantic, and Smoky Mountain to see how great wrestling has the potential to be!
If you’re upset at WWE because a bunch of exciting, hot new stars are being denied their chance at the title so they can keep pushing the same guy they’ve been pushing for years, then I’d say NJPW is NOT the alternative you’re looking for. Sure it’s a fresher coat of paint, but their main event is literally the exact same situation WWE is in right now.
Was Roman’s promo a wee bit anti-Semitic
I Tweeted ‘Roman Reigns is anti-Semitic’ as a joke when he called Paul a ‘chubby Jewish man’ and someone who had searched Roman’s name replied ‘fuck you.’
Prediction – Roman finally removes his vest before spearing Lesnar and winning the title at WM
Revealing a BIGGER knife tattoo
Revealing an Uso gut.
What are you talking about? She DID have her own personal locker room! You dedicated a whole segment to showing it to us!
Hahaha seriously! Her name was right there. I guess that was before she signed her contract stipulating no “special treatment”
You have to make Roman look protected
Good lord….Roman is even going to main event RAW Talk.
ok screw the mixed tag, give me Rousey vs Triple H one-on-one. Angle and Stephanie can be in their corners.
SCENE: John approaches Elias backstage
John: Elias, can you teach me… can you teach me how to play like you? I… *sigh*… I’ve just got a lot of emotions that I can’t get out with rapping
John’s about to go shit in some bags, that’s what he meant by not proper etiquette right?
Triple H: Hi there, fellows. Meet Jack.
Cena: John.
Triple H: Jack, l’d like you to meet Rusev, Aiden, and Heath. Grab a seat and make yourselves at home not being in WrestleMania. Don’t be shy about helping yourselves to punch and cookies.
+1 I love it. Though knowing WWE it would be called Superman Punch. Rusev should def be in an animal house remake.
Oh, I forgot…
Apollo Lose.
Only two people have opponents currently for Mania, John. You’re not a lone
You mean imagine our dream scenario Renee? Oh don’t confront us with that.
Let’s see, it involves Charly and JoJo and a lot of tequila.
This will actually be great if this leads to John Cena winning the Andre Battle Royal
Roman main events Wrestlemania to the deafening sound of “FOUR MORE YEARS!” chants.
So both women’s matches were great. The men’s were fine. Interesting.
This is not the way to teach the children it’s okay to lose sometimes, Jern.
Braun is eventually gonna have to win things
Not if he can keep flipping trucks and hitting people with instruments
No, no, don’t worry, losing constantly is fine if you have a great character, just look at Bray Wyatt.
Cena/Taker is going to suuuuucccckkkkkkkk.
Even more than Roman/Brock 2.0
Sad trumpets for Cena…
Gosh, I wonder what Wrestlemania’s gonna be like without John Cena?
I really don’t want to hear Cena Owen-voice about himself
We’re not getting a Triple Threat. The most that’ll happen is Roman doing one of those ‘noble’ defenses of his Mania spot á la Cena vs. Punk and Roman vs. Bryan.
Too bad Corbin screwed up with that Money in the Bank contract. Ah well, Carmella can still save us!
Wow, John Cena looks like all of us feel.
What’s the deal with the Rosenberg hate? He seems like a fan of the business, and inoffensive at worst
He’s a corny motherfucker is what
You should listen to him more.
I hate Rosenberg, but that’s a sweet t-shirt
Roman points to the WM sign.
Vince gives us the middle finger.
fuck Peter Rosenberg
Roman winning=Vince’s vision of WWE
Roman crushed in the pod in a sad heap=our version of WWE
Pete Rosenberg can fuck right off.
No matter how many times Vince tries to dangle a pocket watch in front of us, he cannot hypnotize us into liking Roman Reigns
You know, maybe he should try dangling an actual pocket watch at us. It’s the only thing he hasn’t tried.
And we get to hear from him AND Stephanie and Cena on WWE Network! Whooooo!
Vince McMahon was the best thing to happen to wrestling for the first 60 years of his life and the worst thing to happen to it for the last 12.
I mean, at least we’re still getting AJ vs Nakamura at Mania, so, y’know…..silver linings.
BREAKING BREAKING NEWS: WWE Championship Match is now a Fatal Infinity-way where everyone competes and the audience loses.
BREAKING NEWS: WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania is now a fatal 8-way
It’s cute that you still have hope in nice things.
Renee’s Jacket > Jericho’s Jacket
I can’t believe WWE would do this to us on Rusev Day
Braun has a record setting night, then gets punked by roman because…. Reasons
WWE logo comes onscreen!
Then Ciampa comes out and attacks Roman
Another Road to Wrestlemania down the drain. Might as well have joined the fucking Peace Corps.
This is to set up the one-on-one match in which Roman beats Braun on Raw for each of the next three weeks.
If you want to send the crowd home happy, why not just book the right guy to win?
VKM has too much contempt for crowd. It’s insane.
Quick someone throw Braun a grappling hook so he can pull that shit down on Roman.
I’m such a fucking moron. I’m holding out hope for a triple threat.
Roman: how are you getting cheered from all that and I d9nt?
Braun: I’m a heel and fans of this generation are retarded
Vince: “Since Braun eliminated 5 people, and roman beat him, its like roman defeated all 6!”
Triple H: “I can’t, just.. fuck man I can’t even right now”
………Triple Threat?
This is like if Vince had stuck with Batista defeating Randy Orton at Wrestlemania XXX.
You’ve known this was happening for almost a year, you shouldn’t still be angry
Honestly, that makes it worse. Braun’s got enough strength to hit him with 2 powerslams AFTER the pin, but not counter a single spear or Superman punch? Okay..
For a supposed great superstar, can someone explain to me why a fucking ‘superman punch’ from Roman Reigns is so devastating? That is the worst finishing move EVER; worse than Hogan’s leg drop!
They’re Roman’s only two moves and no one can withstand them because reasons.
Soooooo, triple threat?