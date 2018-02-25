WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Open Discussion Thread

02.25.18 1,863 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Elimination Chamber airs this Sunday, February 25, live on WWE Network. This show features two Elimination Chamber matches, including the first ever women’s Elimination Chamber. We’ll be here all night with updates, results, and — in the case of the thing you just clicked on — a bunch of jokes from strangers.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 Card:

1. Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman vs. Elias vs. Finn Bálor

2. Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville vs. Mickie James

3. Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy

4. Asuka vs. Nia Jax

5. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Bar (c) vs. Titus Worldwide

– Ronda Rousey signs her Raw contract

If you’d like to read our rundown of the card and predictions, click here. As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll cherry pick ten of the best for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber column. Enjoy the show, and try not to think about how “Elimination Chamber” is another way to say toilet.

