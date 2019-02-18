WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 results. The show was headlined by a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, including the crowning of the modern era’s first Women’s Tag Team Champions. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber column.

– Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) defeated Akira Tozawa. Murphy retained with Murphy’s Law after an incredible match.

1. Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection defeated Nia Jax and Tamina, Fire and Desire, Naomi and Carmella, The IIconics, and The Riott Squad. Naomi and Carmella were eliminated when the IIconics rolled up Naomi. Jax and Tamina eliminated The IIconics and The Riott Squad. Jax crashed through a chamber pod, which allowed Bayley to hit a top rope elbow on Tamina and eliminate them. Finally, Banks was able to tap out Sonya Deville with a variation of the Banks Statement to win the match. Bayley and Sasha Banks are your first WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Watch it here.

– The Miz and Maryse announced that they’re having another baby.

2. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz (c). McMahon put Jey Uso through the announce table with a top rope elbow drop. Jimmy Uso then pinned Miz with a crucifix to win the match and the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Watch it here.