Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view appears to have been at least a little bit divisive. While it was extremely predictable in terms of winners, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially as the Road to WrestleMania approaches its endpoint and the company needs to shore up plans for the final card.
The show was definitely entertaining, and large stretches of it were very fun. Even the Ronda Rousey contract signing, although it began disastrously, got really good when they got to the “Rousey murders some fools” fireworks factory. And while the company’s biggest champ was elsewhere, promoting a different company, WWE’s hottest act was in the Elimination Chamber, wrecking shop.
Braun Strowman made good on his promise to have his opponents receive those hands, and he made WWE history by becoming the first person to eliminate five opponents in one Elimination Chamber match. Previously, no one else had ever eliminated three in one match before, a distinction that was held by Goldberg, Undertaker, and … Carlito. Of course.
The Carlito fact stunned me.
It’s from 2006’s New Years Revolution, and it’s probably the best Chamber match ever. Carlito teams up with Chris Masters to eliminate the field, only to Banks it at the last second.
Thank you, Johnny. I will have to watch that one.
Really not that unexpected on a show with 5 matches
The entrances were 18 minutes.
What part of “bell to bell” did you not understand?
“Previously, no one else had ever eliminated three in one match before, a distinction that was held by Goldberg, Undertaker, and … Carlito.”
So three guys managed to do something that no one has ever done? Yep, that sounds like Hanstock math to me.