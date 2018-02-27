This Year’s Men’s Elimination Chamber Match Set Another Unexpected Record

#WWE
02.27.18 2 weeks ago 7 Comments

WWE

Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view appears to have been at least a little bit divisive. While it was extremely predictable in terms of winners, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially as the Road to WrestleMania approaches its endpoint and the company needs to shore up plans for the final card.

The show was definitely entertaining, and large stretches of it were very fun. Even the Ronda Rousey contract signing, although it began disastrously, got really good when they got to the “Rousey murders some fools” fireworks factory. And while the company’s biggest champ was elsewhere, promoting a different company, WWE’s hottest act was in the Elimination Chamber, wrecking shop.

Braun Strowman made good on his promise to have his opponents receive those hands, and he made WWE history by becoming the first person to eliminate five opponents in one Elimination Chamber match. Previously, no one else had ever eliminated three in one match before, a distinction that was held by Goldberg, Undertaker, and … Carlito. Of course.

