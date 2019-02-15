WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

02.15.19

WWE Elimination Chamber (which still sounds like the name of a branded toilet) airs this Sunday, February 17, live on WWE Network. The show features an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, a second Chamber match to crown Women’s Tag Team Champions, and more. Make sure you’re here on Sunday for our complete coverage, including an open discussion thread, news, results, jokes … you know the drill. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Elimination Chamber Card:

1. WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy

2. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Boss n’ Hug Connection vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The Riott Squad vs. The IIconics vs. Fire and Desire vs. Naomi and Carmella

3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Shane McMahon and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos

4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott

5. Handicap Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) and Lio Rush vs. Finn Bálor

6. No Disqualification Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

7. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all seven matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at Elimination Chamber 2019.

