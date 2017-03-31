Enzo Amore And Big Cass Tell Us About The Snickers ‘Sawft’ Bar, And Dating A Box Of Chicken

#WrestleMania 33 #Wrestlemania #UPROXX Interviews
03.31.17 11 months ago 5 Comments

Snickers

Enzo Amore and Big Cass are obviously having a huge week. They’re about to be in their first WrestleMania, challenging for the tag team titles. And what do you know: they also have a candy bar coming out! Friday, Snickers announced their “SAWFT” bar, which is a Snickers bar (delicious) with the word “SAWFT” on the wrapper. (Delicious?)

On Friday morning, I got a chance to talk to Enzo and Cass via some newfangled sort of technology where they called me on my phone and answered my questions on-camera while seated in the SNICKERS CHAMBER or whatever. Please enjoy the entirety of this interview:

Yes, it is super nice to hear about how to feel harder by eating a candy bar, and it’s great to listen to them talk about their journey, and what this first WrestleMania means to them. But we’ll be honest with you: we just couldn’t wait to get a chance to ask Enzo about his relationship with sweet Georgia Gold. Because it uh … seems very overtly sexual. To say noting of his history accosting trombones. So we put him on the spot, and he was brutally honest:

It’s nice to finally get confirmation of sorts, and an answer. Thanks for setting the record straight, Enzo, re: chicken … relations. And best of luck with whatever you said you’re going to do to that Snickers bar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WrestleMania 33#Wrestlemania#UPROXX Interviews
TAGSbig cassCOLIN CASSADYENZO AMOREKFCSnickersuproxx interviewsWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP