Enzo Amore and Big Cass are obviously having a huge week. They’re about to be in their first WrestleMania, challenging for the tag team titles. And what do you know: they also have a candy bar coming out! Friday, Snickers announced their “SAWFT” bar, which is a Snickers bar (delicious) with the word “SAWFT” on the wrapper. (Delicious?)
On Friday morning, I got a chance to talk to Enzo and Cass via some newfangled sort of technology where they called me on my phone and answered my questions on-camera while seated in the SNICKERS CHAMBER or whatever. Please enjoy the entirety of this interview:
Yes, it is super nice to hear about how to feel harder by eating a candy bar, and it’s great to listen to them talk about their journey, and what this first WrestleMania means to them. But we’ll be honest with you: we just couldn’t wait to get a chance to ask Enzo about his relationship with sweet Georgia Gold. Because it uh … seems very overtly sexual. To say noting of his history accosting trombones. So we put him on the spot, and he was brutally honest:
It’s nice to finally get confirmation of sorts, and an answer. Thanks for setting the record straight, Enzo, re: chicken … relations. And best of luck with whatever you said you’re going to do to that Snickers bar.
I’ve found Enzo & Cass mostly insufferable for months now, and if they can be that hilarious going into Enzo “getting real weird with a sawft bar” it looks like the Raw writers have claimed another victim
They always do. I hope that they never catch on to the fact that Rusev is hilarious.
The Raw writers are just awful. New Day is still hilarious on Upupdowndown, Bayley is still loveable online, everyone is hilarious in backstage stuff (Southpaw, JBL and Cole show etc), Smackdown has legitimately funny sketches. Raw is just awful at humor and liability when it comes to babyfaces
Totally.
Rusev’s ad for Snickers is hilarious, Southpaw was amazingly funny, UUDD rarely disappoints and the most recent episode of Ride Along (Golden Truth & The Club) was hilarious.
When you can tell the guys and girls and allowed to be themselves (especially in the case of UUDD, where even Stephanie refers to him as Austin Creed) or aren’t hampered with what a small group of writers think comedy should be on a wrestling show (for the most part), it just works so well.
i love that this starts with them already knowing bill is the worst. i like these guys now.