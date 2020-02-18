Happy Presidents Day. ⁣ I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze. ⁣ PS The pregnancy announcement is old so no I’m not pregnant again. Also, this was scary for me to post but it’s been on my mind. We haven’t forgotten about your p+$$y grabbing, Mr. President.

In a new Instagram post uploaded on Presidents’ Day, former WWE Superstar Eve Torres accused Donald Trump of inappropriately grabbing her in 2009. She’s far from the first woman to make such allegations about the President. Torres writes:

The photo in question was taken in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in 2009, when Trump appeared on WWE Raw. While none of the other women in the photo — Nikki and Brie Bella, Maryse, Kelly Kelly and Maria Kanellis — have publicly commented on the incident, a number of other current and former WWE Superstars as well as other celebrities have shown their support on Instagram.

Sasha Banks, Chavo Guerrero Jr., and Terry Crews left supportive comments, and the post was liked by Bayley, Nikki Cross, Renee Young and Peyton Royce, among many others.

Torres, a former three-time Divas Champion, was last seen on WWE TV as a part of the WWE Evolution pre-show panel in 2018. Trump, a WWE Hall Of Fame inductee in 2013, recently became only the third sitting president in U.S. history to be impeached.