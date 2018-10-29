WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution: There wasn’t one! We’re making history®. Although a 2003 version where Sherri Martel comes out of retirement to beat the piss out of Carmella DeCesare would’ve been pretty awesome. Bull Nakano vs. Dawn Marie, sign it!

If you haven’t watched Evolution yet, you can do that here. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Let’s talk about wrestling a lot when it’s good!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution, originally aired on October 28, 2018.