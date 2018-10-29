Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution: There wasn’t one! We’re making history®. Although a 2003 version where Sherri Martel comes out of retirement to beat the piss out of Carmella DeCesare would’ve been pretty awesome. Bull Nakano vs. Dawn Marie, sign it!
If you haven’t watched Evolution yet, you can do that here. Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. BUY THE SHIRT.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Let’s talk about wrestling a lot when it’s good!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Evolution, originally aired on October 28, 2018.
How good was the show? Put it this way – nobody is mentioning Asuka being eliminated from the battle royal before Tamina.
My favorite bit of commentary was Cole interrupting Beth, actually calling the match, to talk about Liv Morgan’s depression and suicidal thoughts with Renee closing out the weird exchange with a Shrek reference.
Michael Cole is terrible and I’m sad he was allowed on this show.
Fuck Crown Jewel and it’s ads running during this show.
To be honest, I’ll take MYC Michael Cole over simultaneous Phoenix and Young.
“Big ups to the Tiger Driver for having a different name every time someone in WWE uses it, by the way, I would’ve hated for Storm to win with a Tyler Driver ’97.” Better that than a “Pearl River Plunge”.
Still trying to understand how in full view of the ref the one girl getting up on the apron to attack Kari wasn’t a DQ.
More of these shows, please.
Also, I saw Dickhead Fonzie open for The Scorppions at Alpine Valley in 1984.
With the house show lighting it looked like an ECW ppv.
I so badly want to Lo Sirai and Kairi Sane to team together. Even throw in Asuka and have a small yakuza gang group with a private just bloodying the IIconics, and having a elizabeth bathory blood bath feud with the horsewomen.
with a pirate*
Jumpstart a women’s tag team division damn it!
D’Lo Shirai. You lookin’ at the real deal now.
If anybody is using the Elizabeth Bathory bathing in blood for eternal youth method, it is Lillian Garcia. Hasn’t aged a day
Vince advertising crown jewel at Evolution
Crown: BOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
Vince: Elias walked in here???
Vince: I must have hit the becky boo button.
The end to Charlotte/Becky is either a colossal fuck-up by Charlotte, or is intentional so Smackdown can start with Charlotte playing the video on the big screen to demand a rematch.
There is ZERO third scenario.
I was a little annoyed when the end of Sane-Baszler turned into the Horsewomen just interfering again and again until the match ended. Given how this feud has been such a chess match to-date, that just felt very out of place. I am excited for the storyline possibilities of the Horsewomen in NXT, so here’s hoping that’s worth it.
This was such a great PPV, though. Easily the best main roster one in quite some time, and at this point I would say the majority of the wrestlers I’m most invested in across WWE’s entire roster are female. From where things were a few short years ago, that’s a startling change.
“Make sure to join us next week for … football, I guess, because we aren’t watching Crown Jewel.”
Bring back the old Retro NWA report as finger to the eye!
Idk how every one else feels, but i’ve had enough of Sasha’s pity party.
I get adjusting the lights, but did we ever get a reason why they went with the old/Live “round pipe” ringposts and the 70’s ring fencing over the padded barrier?
I assume because since Raw/Smackdown are in NC/GA, it didn’t allow for transport time?
I actually dug the oldschool aesthetic, but visually it looked second-tier compared to the usual PPV.
If anything Rhonda should be selling more and shock of shocks actually lose matches as well. Why? Because this isn’t UFC its wrestling. The toughest folks are supposed to lose. Sure in the real world Rhonda can just slap an arm bar on and call it a day but in the wrestling universe Eddie can beat a monster. Kurt can actually lose to Rey. Besides it makes the entire roster look weak especially if they hadn’t been in the MMA elsewhere. According to your logic Lashely should be top guy when Brock isn’t around just because he had some real fights.
“Besides it makes the entire roster look weak to job them out if they hadn’t been in the MMA”
screwed up on that sentence.
I am much higher on the Ronda/Nikki match than others seem to be. Nikki was the former longest reigning champ and has good cheating chemistry with her manager, so Ronda sold her offense with gusto. Ronda never really seemed in too much danger though, appropriate to the match, and thought her way through to neutralising the interference.
Then she hit a goddamned avalanche arm-trap small package driver and rolled immediately into an insta sub win. That is badass as hell! Ronda continues to build on what is already one of the best offense movesets in the company, at least in terms of impact and being novel.
I can’t believe how good the show was. Everything was pointing towards it being mediocre outside of those 3 matches (y’all know which ones) but damn, I was into the entire show, (barring the ME) even the BR and I usually hate WWE style BR’s
Also wasn’t that crazy when Sasha got on one knee and proposed to Bayley after the match?
wait did I imagine that
Chioda was terrible; it seemed like he forgot, at regular intervals, that it was last-woman standing. I get wanting to check in and make sure that Charlotte was OK after that power bomb, but it still took like 5 seconds after that to start counting (which probably accounts for Charlotte “making it to her feet” on the finish). In the exchange right before that, he wasn’t even counting Becky down while Charlotte was setting up the table.
Wasn’t into the show and FF a lot.
And With Spandex really needs to cool it with the, “we’re not watching Crown Jewel!” We get it. We know your agenda. And I’m guessing a lot of people don’t believe you. Also, if this entire website didn’t watch Crown Jewel, or WWE ever again for that matter, it wouldn’t matter one iota.