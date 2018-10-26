WWE Evolution: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Evolution, the first-ever WWE all-women’s pay-per-view event, airs live this Sunday, October 28, on WWE Network. The show features championship matches for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands, as well as the Mae Young Classic tournament finals and more. Make sure you’re here this weekend for our live thread, results, and ongoing news updates.

WWE Evolution 2018 Card:

1. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella 2. Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair 3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler 4. Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm 5. Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss 6. Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks 7. Battle Royal

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all seven matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re right.