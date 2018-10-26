WWE Evolution: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Evolution, the first-ever WWE all-women’s pay-per-view event, airs live this Sunday, October 28, on WWE Network. The show features championship matches for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT brands, as well as the Mae Young Classic tournament finals and more. Make sure you’re here this weekend for our live thread, results, and ongoing news updates.
WWE Evolution 2018 Card:
1. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella
2. Last Woman Standing Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
4. Mae Young Classic Finals: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm
5. Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss
6. Riott Squad vs. Natalya, Bayley, and Sasha Banks
7. Battle Royal
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all seven matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re right.
I need Shirai and Sane to both win, setting up an eventual NXT Women’s Championship match between two MYC winners, best friends, and joshi aces. Shayna Baszler can lose, get frustrated, and turn on Rousey in order to go after what she perceives as a bigger prize.
-Asuka is the only one that makes sense. So Dana Brooke.
-Really want my “Nattie gets attacked, Bayley and Sasha find Meiko Satomura and basically bring Rusev’s tank to a proverbial knife fight” situation to unfold. They should win, and they need this. The Riotts have been beating them constantly for SIX MONTHS. ENOUGH. DO SOMETHING ELSE.
-Do not care. Trish and Lita, I guess…
-I feel like Io’s matches in the MYC, while good, weren’t as good as she can be. I think this is where she shines…in a loss.
-Kairi’s keeping that warm for Mrs. UN-DUH-FEET-ED.
-Becky should murder here, but I think Charlotte takes it back. Worst case, Ronda’s cronies interfere, beat them both down, and neither answers the 10 count.
-I think Steph, and…oh let’s say Alicia Fox try and cost Ronda multiple times, but THAT’S when Ronda’s cronies interfere to bail her out to win the match. This is gonna be overbooked to high hell.
If The IIconics and Michelle McCool are in the same place, what even is the point of this whole thing if Layla doesn’t show up and FINALLY give us the IIconics/LayCool face off and subsequent feud?
Charlotte and Becky going to a double count…down, I guess? seems to make the most sense here to me, and allows an uneasy alliance to be formed against Rousey, Baszler, Shafir and Duke just in time for NXT Takeover: Wargames. Or Survivor Series, but tell me you don’t want to see that in a double ring, double cage setting?
How sad is it that WWE’s first female pay per view to celebrate all the great women’s wrestling since NXT invented women’s wrestling is being focused around Nikki, Trish, Lita, and a bunch of other people in the battle royal who aren’t even fit to spit shine the boots of some of the women who were prime movers in the revolution, while those who are won’t get a chance to shine because they’re in some throwaway six woman tag.
Battle Royale – Asuka, unless there’s a big reveal that the final two are actually duel winners and become the new Women’s Tag Champions, then IICONICS!
Nattie/Bayley/Sasha
Trish/Lita, but Alexa should be no where near the fall if her team loses
Toni Storm. It’s too bad this won’t get 20 minutes like Toni/Maiko got on Wednesday. That match should have been the Finals.
Shayna.
Becky
Ronda. 4 Horsewomen reunion. I don’t think they help Ronda, but the visual to end the PPV after maybe a Bella attack postmatch.
I don’t have as big a problem with the battle royal. I’m sure everyone wishes they were in a singles or tag match, but how darn long do you really want this first try at a women’s ppv to be? We’d be complaining about how all these matches were like 90 seconds long and ending with roll ups. You know, like they normally do.
No NXT women or MYC competitors in the Battke Royale? Awful. Cross and Bianca and Lacey should be there, and I would love to see meiko kick the shit out of a bunch of people and go toe to toe with Asuka for a bit.
No way Kairi Sane 2 wins the MYC.