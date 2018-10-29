WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Evolution results. The first-ever all-women’s WWE pay-per-view featured a trios of championship matches, the Mae Young Classic tournament finals, and more. Make sure you’re here for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Evolution column.

WWE Evolution Results:

1. Trish Stratus and Lita defeated Alicia Fox and Mickie James. Alexa Bliss was originally scheduled to compete, but couldn’t due to injury. Stratus pinned James after a Litasault from Lita and a Chick Kick.

2. Nia Jax won a 20-woman over-the-top-rope battle royal. Ember Moon and Nia Jax were the “final two,” until Zelina Vega revealed she’d been hiding on the outside the entire match. Jax military pressed Vega over the top to the floor, then eliminated Moon to win the match and a “future championship opportunity.”

3. Mae Young Classic 2018 Tournament Finals: Toni Storm defeated Io Shirai. Storm won an incredible back-and-forth tournament final by getting her feet up to counter Shirai’s moonsault, then hitting Storm Zero. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Sara Amato presented the trophy to Storm.