WWE

On Monday night, Stephanie McMahon, flanked by Vince McMahon and Triple H, opened Raw by announcing a women’s only PPV event called Evolution, which will take place on October 28. The entire locker room stood on the stage for the announcement and everyone was appropriately excited about the new event and how it will shine a light on the women’s division.

The general tone and reaction from outside WWE was positive as well, with most recognizing this as an important step in continuing to elevate women’s wrestling. As our Brandon Stroud has noted, the PPV will hopefully be used to further develop storylines within the women’s division over the coming months as a build up to the event.

However, it was hard not to question whether the timing of the announcement — three months after the Greatest Royal Rumble — had anything to do with the reaction to women not being allowed on WWE’s giant Saudi Arabia show. There was backlash to the GRR and WWE accepting the request to have the massive show in a place where the entire women’s division had to be left at home.