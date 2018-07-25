On Monday night, Stephanie McMahon, flanked by Vince McMahon and Triple H, opened Raw by announcing a women’s only PPV event called Evolution, which will take place on October 28. The entire locker room stood on the stage for the announcement and everyone was appropriately excited about the new event and how it will shine a light on the women’s division.
The general tone and reaction from outside WWE was positive as well, with most recognizing this as an important step in continuing to elevate women’s wrestling. As our Brandon Stroud has noted, the PPV will hopefully be used to further develop storylines within the women’s division over the coming months as a build up to the event.
However, it was hard not to question whether the timing of the announcement — three months after the Greatest Royal Rumble — had anything to do with the reaction to women not being allowed on WWE’s giant Saudi Arabia show. There was backlash to the GRR and WWE accepting the request to have the massive show in a place where the entire women’s division had to be left at home.
I hope Trips is right. I mean, GRR was a glorified house show (mostly a fun one at that) and this could be more of a legit PPV that has more plot and planning involved. If it gets decent reviews maybe it could become an annual thing. I like how the finals of the Mae Young tournament are going to be settled there. The tournament can help build anticipation for this nascent PPV.
It never occurred to me that it was a make-up for GRR. They’ve just got a ridiculously talented women’s roster, and they should showcase it.
I believe him. Despite Steph’s pandering, HHH is the one behind the women’s revolution. Plus the MYC already happened. Plus the women still got paid for the GRR despite not being there.
I believe him. Considering the emphasis placed on the ladies since the Revolution began, and the success they’ve had, this is a natural next step. And let’s be honest, it’s gonna print money.