Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules 2014 results. Be sure to be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2014 report.
Extreme Rules Results:
– Pre-show “weeLC” Match: El Torito defeated Hornswoggle. In a match that saw multiple tables and ladders being destroyed thanks to falls from 3MB and Los Matadores, El Torito won with a springboard senton through a miniature table on Hornswoggle.
1. Elimination Match: Cesaro defeated Rob Van Dam and Jack Swagger. Van Dam eliminated Swagger with a Five Star Frog Splash. Cesaro then eliminated Van Dam following a Neutralizer onto a trash can.
2. Alexander Rusev defeated R-Truth. This was supposed to be a handicap match, but Xavier Woods was taken out on the outside before the match. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade.
3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bad News Barrett defeated Big E (c) to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Barrett won the match with a leaping Bad News Bullhammer elbow.
4. The Shield defeated Evolution. Roman Reigns pinned Batista after a spear. The match featured both teams battling throughout the arena, including a balcony dive from Seth Rollins.
5. Cage Match: Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena. Bray Wyatt won by escaping the cage. The Wyatt Family interfered in the match constantly, and Cena only lost because he was distracted by a singing child with a monster voice. I don’t know.
6. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) defeated Tamina Snuka. Paige won by submission with the modified Scorpion Crosslock.
7. Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) defeated Kane. Kane set up a flaming table, but Bryan knocked him off the ring apron, sending Kane crashing through it. Distracted by a bunch of guys spraying him with fire extinguishers, Kane walked into a running knee strike and was pinned.
I hated how they had both Wyatts interfere the entire match. It takes away from Brays W. I was hoping he would pin Cena clean.
I’m okay with them interfering…it’d be weird if they didn’t. But he needed their interference AND a little boy distraction/mind game/leftover WCW idea.
I thought them being involved the whole time really sold the Family/cult angle pretty well.
I agree. I didn’t find the match entertaining except for the ending. Rowan and Harper’s continued interference made the match exasperating – especially when they began to repeat the same spots over and over again. It also made Bray look weak. He still hasn’t pinned or made Cena submit and the only reason he was able to walk out of the cage was because of the help of 2 giant men and one small boy.
This whole feud has been booked poorly. Just give Bray Wyatt the rub, John.
The match was boring as hell, but their interference really enforced that team-vibe, like Mr. Crackers says, and it also made sure you were always aware of where they all were. 1 guy in the ring, 2 outside. Then: 2 guys in the ring, 1 outside. Then: I can see all three guys laid out and helpless, I’m aware of all the Wyatts… so who the hell is turning off the lights? Whatever you think of monster-voice Johnny, the build to the reveal was great.
I didn’t catch the Sheild/Evo match. Was that the best match?
Dude, the last half of that shield match was insane.
and the best match by far.
although i did miss the Weelc match…
It was pretty boring until they went into the crowd, then it got fun.
The best match had to be the one for All The Marbles, the Sin Cara Booked match El Torito vs Hornswoggle. (If you don’t get it, search for NewLegacyInc, the WeeLC match was quite literally a NLInc match.)
the bryan main event was straight out of crash holly’s hardcore run.
parking lot brawling, crowbar shots, forklift shenanigans.
I was waiting for multiple guys w/ extra refs going for pins in the parking areas. One guy wins, then gets pinned, then the next guy gets pinned, finally the original champs gets a pin and walks awawy w/ the title.
nah man, crash holly was all about laundromats and chucke cheese!
Hardcore Holly was the man. Screw Crash.
weighing in at 950 lbs, the team of Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly!
LITTLE JOHNNY
The juxtaposition of the awesomeness of Shield vs. Evolution being immediately followed up by… whatever the hell that Cena/Wyatt cage match was is weird, yo.
I like Wyatt. I even like Cena. But that match was terrible.
Shield vs Evolution was the best match by far. Rollins is incredible.
The WeeLC was actually an awesome match…. but did it really need so many midget jokes?
it’s like you summed up the most important thoughts I had about Extreme Rules this year.
So is Little Johnny supposed to be a Make a Wish kid that felt spurned by Cena or something? Are they just bringing him in to give El Torito someone new to feud with?
I wanted him to call him Little Jimmy so that it could be confirmed that R-Truth was right all along!
I don’t think Cena vs Bray was as bad as most people do. I think the match not sticking with either a pinfall or submission stipulation or an escape stipulation. Also why not have Bray pin Cena clean?
The Shield/Evolution ?match started slow but picked up when all hell broke loose.
Poor Big E.
I think Kane/Bryan will be better in ring.
Because Cena has a bomb in his chest and if he is ever on his back and someone’s hand hits the ground for a third time the bomb goes off. So science is why.
The Cena/Bray match was ruined the second he walked out and the crowd was killing him, and he went full mecha-some of y’all like me some of y’all hate me smirk mode.
The matcha psychology didn’t make much sense to me. Cena challenged him to the cage match to keep the family out, but to my count attempted one pin fall and one sub. He kept using cage escape as the victory method which allowed the family to get involved. And at no point did I feel Bray try to make Cena a monster or create fear or whatever. So to me it made no sense that a single child singing in witness protection interview voice should have created the fear in Cena after he crapped all over the full choir at the end of Raw.
Id like to hear any positive justificTi
Crud, hit post too quickly. What I was saying was if love to read any positive justifications of the match psychology. It just lost on me.
I also thought the announce team was brutal all night, beginning with having no idea the triple threat was elimination rules.
Their confusion at Swagger getting pinned was comical.
Announce team was on point. After the bit where they failed to understand the rules of the elimination match (and also were not entirely sure of the rules for the Kane/Bryan match), my favorite bit was “2 great contenders: Paige is a tenacious and passionate champion, and Tamina is Jimmy Snuka’s daughter”.
A few notes:
Rollins is just mind blowing. The thing I loved about his dive was that he actually JUMPED off instead of just falling off. Even if you look back at Jeff Hardy, a lot of times when he would do a huge bump it would be him doing a sommersault as he fell off the top of the ladder, but Seth actually jumped to gain even more height then landed on them. Just an insane bump
Also, if anyone watched the post-show, the press conferences they had the wrestlers do are actually pretty damn good. Cesaro/Heyman, Big E and especially Wade Barrett gave great ones.
The thing that made me cover my mouth was that he climbed up onto the handrail rather than the more stable ledge and then jumped.
I think all this talk of Roman being the “standout” member of the Shield has the other two stepping their game up a lot. I mean Rollins is the best in the ring, Ambrose is the best on the mic/the best storyteller…but Roman LOOKS like the best wrestler and that’s all WWE needs to know in order to push him the furthest. They’re showing us pretty damn often that there’s more to the Shield than one silky haired ethnic prince
Even with Rollins’ insane, amazing, and justifiably lauded jump from the railing, I thought Ambrose was the star of the match. That guy can tell a story in the ring like no other, he’s always working his character. Excellent match.
One little thing I love that Ambrose does in the ring is when he’s in a sleeper hold or submission move that aims to make him pass out, he’ll start slapping and punching himself in the face to keep himself from going to sleep. Little things like that add a lot to the ring psychology/logic in a match
It doesnt get said much, but Rollins has an amazing beard, no homo
B-Low I agree with everything you said.
As a guy with a weird sense of humor, the stops they pulled out for that WeeLC match gave me so much joy. From the commenting, to the mini props, the mini broadcast table and them breaking the 4th wall by joking with the mini commenters and the actual match….awesome
If you read this Brandon, I request you do a best of John Laurentiis special, I miss that man.
co-signed, please and thank you.