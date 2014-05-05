Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Extreme Rules 2014 results. Be sure to be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2014 report.

Extreme Rules Results:

– Pre-show “weeLC” Match: El Torito defeated Hornswoggle. In a match that saw multiple tables and ladders being destroyed thanks to falls from 3MB and Los Matadores, El Torito won with a springboard senton through a miniature table on Hornswoggle.

1. Elimination Match: Cesaro defeated Rob Van Dam and Jack Swagger. Van Dam eliminated Swagger with a Five Star Frog Splash. Cesaro then eliminated Van Dam following a Neutralizer onto a trash can.

2. Alexander Rusev defeated R-Truth. This was supposed to be a handicap match, but Xavier Woods was taken out on the outside before the match. Rusev won by submission with The Accolade.

3. Intercontinental Championship Match: Bad News Barrett defeated Big E (c) to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Barrett won the match with a leaping Bad News Bullhammer elbow.

4. The Shield defeated Evolution. Roman Reigns pinned Batista after a spear. The match featured both teams battling throughout the arena, including a balcony dive from Seth Rollins.

5. Cage Match: Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena. Bray Wyatt won by escaping the cage. The Wyatt Family interfered in the match constantly, and Cena only lost because he was distracted by a singing child with a monster voice. I don’t know.

6. WWE Divas Championship Match: Paige (c) defeated Tamina Snuka. Paige won by submission with the modified Scorpion Crosslock.

7. Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) defeated Kane. Kane set up a flaming table, but Bryan knocked him off the ring apron, sending Kane crashing through it. Distracted by a bunch of guys spraying him with fire extinguishers, Kane walked into a running knee strike and was pinned.