WWE Extreme Rules 2015 Open Discussion Thread

04.26.15 1,510 Comments
WWE Extreme Rules 2015 poster

WWE

We ban the Curb Stomp and then do an American History X poster?

Here’s your official With Spandex WWE Extreme Rules 2015 open discussion thread. We’ll be around all day and most of the night talking about the show, sharing our thoughts on the results and making every joke in the world about arse-kissing. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s discussion and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Extreme Rules column.

The official card:

1. Steel Cage Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Randy Orton. The RKO is banned, Kane is the cage’s “gatekeeper.”

2. Russian Chain Match for the United States Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Rusev

3. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) vs. Naomi

4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Bad News Barrett

5. Kiss My Arse Match: Sheamus vs. Dolph Ziggler

6. Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Big Show

7. Chicago Street Fight: Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper

8. Tag Team Championship Match: Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)

You can also check out our predictions and analysis here.

Enjoy the show, everybody. Even the part with the arses.

