WWE Extreme Rules 2015 Open Discussion Thread

We ban the Curb Stomp and then do an American History X poster?
The official card:
1. Steel Cage Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Randy Orton. The RKO is banned, Kane is the cage’s “gatekeeper.”
2. Russian Chain Match for the United States Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Rusev
3. Divas Championship Match: Nikki Bella (c) vs. Naomi
4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Bad News Barrett
5. Kiss My Arse Match: Sheamus vs. Dolph Ziggler
6. Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns vs. Big Show
7. Chicago Street Fight: Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper
8. Tag Team Championship Match: Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (c) vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston)
I really wanted Kidd and Cesaro to go over last night. I thought they would have held the straps longer to be honest. They are my favorite tag team in the last 5 years.
New Day are the tag team champs. Well its been fun guys. Bet they’ll be even happier and clappier now.
Mr. Stroud, if you need a sub-title for your best and worst of this ppv, may I suggest “The one where no one knew the rules”
I ended up hanging out with friends, almost gashing my elbow on concrete while fighting with foam swords, and had a viewing of Game of Thrones. So what did I miss? I was almost tempted to stay home and slog through this, but I had never actually had an all out brawl with foam swords before.
Presumtive GoT SPOILERS 4/26/2015: Now THAT was a good clusterfuck.
Am I the only one that thought that was a nearly flawless PPV? Every match was at least pretty good, including a Divas match. Several matches (Neville/Barrett, Tag Title match, Sheamus/Ziggler) were REALLY good. The Last Man Standing and Russian Chain Match were WAY better than expected, the Chicago Street Fight was fun, the main event was perfectly booked. That was SO good. 9.5/10
you’re being really generous.
neville barret was good,and the tag match was better than expected.
diva’s match had a stupid finish, the spot fest last man standing match was nauseating. sheamus ziggler wasn’t nearly as good as it should have been. cena match was average.
and I really feel that we were robbed of our ambrose harper match
The wrestling itself was pretty good, but the build-ups sucked, Cena won twice (I quit match) and Kane and Big Show were in the last two matches in 2015
Well, at least you were totally satisfied. Good for you.
You, Vince and Cena. So no, you’re not the only one.
Someone needs to edit Seth Rollins wriggling out of the cage into the scene from Ace Ventura 2 where he crawls out of the fake rhino’s ass.
That was an okay episode of RAW
If Corey Graves were to ever commentate on a match with Seth Rollins’s next level heeling, I may pass out from enjoyment.
Four NXT broadcasts in May = $2.50 a show plus a bonus WWE PPV. This is the only math keeping me from canceling the Network.
This is the only time I pay for the damn thing.
that choke slam over the ropes through the tables. That was pretty gnarly
I can only hope the next PPV is called Payback because we’re all getting a refund for tonight
And tomorrow on Raw, Seth comes out to announce his new finisher: the Rollins Knock Out.
I dont understand why King is ranting. DQ him for using the RKO. Title cant change hands on a DQ.
I love what just happened SO MUCH.
Dang, Seth Rollins had the Showman ability enabled.
You know, as wonky as the rules-breaking ending may seem, you can definitely spin it as Rollins’ meaning since it was Orton’s move, then it was technically implied that only he couldn’t use it…
So who won the divas match?!?
She is a heel…
Oh , so the same as ever…
nikki, by interference.
Rollins even sells landing on the floor mats from 3 ft in the air.
Randy: “You said no RKO’s”
Seth: “No RKO’S, we can have one”
+1
+1 took me a minute, but that s beautiful
+1
+No Homers
+homer
+1
+1
That wasn’t an RKO, that was a diamond cutter!
Yep, that would be perfect.
Ah man I hope he actually says that! That’s maaaad heelish, I can dig it
If Randy does it, It’s called a RKO. if Seth does its a SKO
Ace Crusher FTW!!!!
Oy, this show sucked from the Cesaro hot-tag on…
A dusty finish, where both outcomes still have the same result.
i like it. either way rollins retains
So DQ him then, Jerry.
Who cares?
Randy: “BUT YOU SAID MY RKO WAS BANNED!”
Seth: “Yeah, YOUR RKO was banned. Mine wasn’t.”
Well, we have our sequel hook. RKO was banned and now Orton gets to wrestle Rollins again.
WHYYYYYYYYY didn’t I build a A-DSD spider droid….
hahaha, perfect. Great heelin by Rollins.
After the last two years, they should really just change the name of this show to Extreme Disappointment.
This is the truest thing..
I stg if anyone chooses a steel cage match to avoid interference again…
“RKO was banned. Not just Orton doing the RKO” insert here.
Didn’t even get to the end.
Oh, I just noticed the guy in the Bayley t-shirt. You rock, dude!
Kane: “If you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go SELL SOME REAL ESTATE!”
Not with those ripped slacks.
You mean Isaac Yankem never got over?
The important thing about all this is that Kane looked strong.
I remember someone saying Rollins should get the Pedigree since he can’t do Curb Stomp Music anymore
Randy Orton is the biggest idiot in wrestling history.
2nd biggest.
Sting would like a word with you. And after that word, you instantly double cross him.
Wait. Who won the divas match?
Cena
If his Instagram is any indication, Seth’s new finisher will be the small package.
Man, you shouldn’t piss off a Libertarian this close to tax day.
As a corporate stooge, Kane should always side with Rollins because pants.
Kane closed the door. I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING! SWEET MOTHER OF GOD!
You can’t fast forward at all ,but at least you can use rewind to warp to three hours ago!
Oh dear, now HHH is going to have to eat a jobber whole backstage to calm down.
Seth Rollins sells the fuck out of that backbreaker. Jesus.
God i hate that back breaker
Hunter’s head just exploded
Aaaaaand the pedigree is buried