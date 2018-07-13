WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 — the pay-per-view where there are NO RULES except for several additional new rules for every match — airs this Sunday, July 15, on WWE Network. The cross-branded show features a steel cage mach, an iron man match, a tag team tables match on the Kickoff and more. We’ll be here this Sunday with an open discussion thread, live results, and updates, and here’s how we think everything will shake down.
WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Card:
1. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
2. Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
3. Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
5. Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
6. Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin
7. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev
8. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka, James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage
9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No
10. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
11. Kickoff – Tag Team Tables Match: New Day vs. Sanity
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eleven matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results.
Here’s what we think will happen at Extreme Rules.
-Since New Day went through the table in the pancake eating contest, SAnitY’s gotta lose, right? I have no clue what we’re doing here…
-It’s gotta be Nakamura, so Jeff Hardy retains
-Bludgies via Mizzing. Building to Miz beating the piss out of D-Bry at Summerslam (please!)
-Since we got the spray from the last show, I think Jim drops that, Asuka counters it…but when it looks like she’s gonna win, A WILD NIKKI CROSS APPEARS! Carmella escapes. This hopefully leads to her arms being ripped off by Becky Lynch at Summerslam
-Constable, please. With authority. Finn’s probably my least favorite dude on RAW right now outside of Kurt Angle.
-Seth wins 5-4 in extra time. Then we do a better version of Seth/Drew
-Deleters finally get one over on the B-Team. Hopefully that leads into Revival ripping their legs off at Summerslam
-Braun dominates, powerslams him against the wall, but OOPS IT BREAKS AND KO’S FEET TOUCH THE FLOOR.
-BLISS WINS LOL. Getting really tired of this…the fact this is Extreme Rules while Bayley/Sasha gets fucking therapy is nauseating. Enjoy the burial, Nia. Build to Ronda/Alexa at Summerslam where…BLISS WINS LOL.
-Shield Riff
-Oh, and AJ beats Rusev
Extra time for a Ziggler match? What kind of evil is this?
I’m calling a 20 minute slog for the women’s title where Alexa takes exactly zero weapon shots.
So, somewhere in that vicinity.
Mentioning a possible Joe/Rusev hossfight in the predictions made me so happy and sad at the same time. Especially cause that’d mean a face turn for RuRu.
Also, don’t throw out that Half Baked Ben & Jerry’s, Emily! it is the best flavor and I have a feeling that this PPV will result in a lot if sad ice cream eating opportunities for many a fan.
New Day/Sanity should be on the main stage, but New Day can do goofy crowd warm-ups just as easily as lengthy barn-burners where they rock worlds.
Not gonna lie, if Kane turns on Bryan to reveal that Miz brought him back just to mess with him and keep him busy (hell, have Miz admit he said he’d help Kane become mayor for all I can) lord will Kane returning be wonderful for me.
… Reigns/Lashley is going to be the main event, isn’t it?
Fun fact: A WHC Title match has never main evented a co-brand ppv
Whoa @The Real Birdman is that true? That’s pretty damn sad.
Reading this made me realize how “unimportant” the belts have become in my head at least. They all just seem to be pieces of flare (Flair?) that haven’t meant much to any storytelling beyond the IC title, which has some of the most worky of workers clawing at it like the last Cinnabun at a failed Weight Watchers meeting.
Said it before. Will say it again. Brock is going to show up and destroy Reigns and Lashley to end the show to set up that triple threat nobody wants at Summerslam.
Well I bet there’s one guy who wants it
@TheSuaveIdiot Does his name rhyme with Chince Bic Pan?
Emily wins for the Handsome Squidward comparison. Now I can’t unsee it.
[i.imgur.com]
I think KO wins the Steel Cage match because that’s a match tailor made for heels to get a cheap win over a dominant face. Lesnar watches the whole match from the audience/announcer’s table and sees KO outsmart Braun. As Braun steps out fuming he sees Lesnar, who laughs in his face. This makes Braun so mad that he throws Lesnar into the ring after putting him through two tables, cashes in the briefcase and wins the championship. (There is no way that is happening, I know. Just dream booking)