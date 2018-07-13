WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Network

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 — the pay-per-view where there are NO RULES except for several additional new rules for every match — airs this Sunday, July 15, on WWE Network. The cross-branded show features a steel cage mach, an iron man match, a tag team tables match on the Kickoff and more. We’ll be here this Sunday with an open discussion thread, live results, and updates, and here’s how we think everything will shake down.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Card:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley 2. Extreme Rules Match for the Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax 3. Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens 4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel 5. Iron Man Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins 6. Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin 7. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev 8. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella (c) vs. Asuka, James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage 9. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Team Hell No 10. United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 11. Kickoff – Tag Team Tables Match: New Day vs. Sanity

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all eleven matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread and live results.

Here’s what we think will happen at Extreme Rules.