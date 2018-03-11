WWE Fastlane 2018 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Fastlane 2018 airs this Sunday, March 11, live on WWE Network. The final brand-specific pay-per-view of the year (or ever?) is headlined by a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship, matches for the Smackdown Tag Team and Women’s Championships, and perhaps most importantly, Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE Fastlane 2018 Card:
1. Six-pack Challenge for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler
2. United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton
3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. New Day
4. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott
5. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
6. Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella
And make sure you leave a +1 reply for your favorite comments from tonight's open discussion, because we're going to cherry-pick ten of the best and include them in tomorrow's Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2018 column.
Enjoy the show. WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Nakamura vs. Styles vs. five other guys at WrestleMania, here we come!
All that with no AJ Styles on Talking Smack?
Shane [to Sam]: Let’s see how you react to getting kicked in the face.
Now, I want to see Sam Roberts get kicked in the face.
I was one of the last holdouts, I guess.
What do you mean ‘now’? I thought that was a globally accepted opinion
Roberts asks a real good (kayfabe) question that wasn’t answered: “Why were you out there, Shane?”
Is Shane serious?
“So you interfered in that match, why?”
“Yeah. I sure did” *Shrugs*
Turning?
Maybe a double turn at Mania with KO?
He HAS to be turning heel soon, right? RIGHT??
Provoked! I was provoked!
You can tell that Charlotte did not skip the “How to put over your opponent in an interview” day in promo class.
I can’t tell if NXT is canon on the main show or not. Because NXT Asuka (at least when she left) would much rather face Alexa than Charlotte
Is “mute” how Canadians say “moot’?
Renee’s Macho Man leather jacket is outstanding
Orton trying to restart the Cena feud with that “I got to sit with my kids and watch John Cena cry! Thank you, Renee.”
Cena v. Orton for the US title, they’ve never had a Mania match…
Sam Roberts and Renee Young: Lispamania is running wild!
Nobody’s got Orton’s number. Except for the announce table
It never feels good when Jinder Mahal comes out, Sam.
Orton is a good representative of the US, a person who went AWOL.
Sam Roberts looks like what everyone imagines an internet wrestling fan looks like.
Sam Roberts or Pete Rosenberg as the host of Talking Raw/Smack? Jesus, what God did I displease?
i think we all had shitty expectations for this but it turned out pretty good
Yep.
Ohio: Find it here.
Owens: Find… what?
Jericho: IT
+1T
+1
+ Y2J
In Donald Trump’s America Shane McMahon is a massive face.
@Beige Lunatics, King of String Style + 1
But, Shane is rich and does whatever he wants because he’s rich and who his daddy is.
Trump owes a lot to people who interfere in competitions.
So Nakamura’s first few title defenses (Owens/Zayn) should be fire
But they’ll probably run with Corbin/Ziggler while Owens and Zayn are busy with shane o mac
lol did he shove the camera out of his face
Shinsuke Snickers for the win!
*Asuka comes out again*
+1
Wrong, Graves! I can totally help from feeling even a little sorry for John Cena!
Finished a solid 5 minutes before the hour. Feels weird.
@BVR that brought a tear to my heart
@Baron BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I was hoping Ciampa would appear just before they went off the air.
Cena could challenge Brian Lee if he doesn’t get Taker.
Jim Cornette and Brother Love “The Podcast Pals” vs Cena
Really wish Kevin & Sami went Bludgeon Bros on Shane right now
Bludgeon Bros: Coming to the Switch this summer!
+1 to that camera work right there
HEEL CENA… GO NOW!!!
Samoa Joe’s music starts any minute….
So, AJ wins the match, but only because Shane interfered with multiple pinfalls? The champ looks like he needs help to win, Shane is a heel but we’re still supposed to cheer for him because reasons, and Kevin Owens is feuding with Sami Zayn or Shane, who might be feuding with Daniel Bryan? Smackdown gonna Smackdown.
you would have cheered if he pulled cent’s foot so STFU. And blame Zayn for getting in shane’s face that led to it.
So much traffic in the Fastlane it doesn’t seem like we went anywhere.
You’d think it was in LA and not Columbus.
If Cena doesn’t cry like Okada at Wrestlekingdom 9 then fuck it
+1
Good show overall I think
10 out of 10. you can’t really be pissed or mad or upset how everything played out with storylines booking, etc. Aside from the hiccup parts in the women’s tag everything was just solid
You guys are going to have a hard time believing this, but Dolph Ziggler lost a championship match again
First time for everything
Im shocked
+1
None of this would have happened if Shane hadn’t been at ringside which he was for reasons
So we still get Styles vs Nak at Wrestlemania. But now we get a month of Cena trying to get into Wrestlemania some other way.
so Owens/Sami/Shane at Mania?
Should be good, and not a battle royale with cheese
The year is 2103. Humanity is nearing extinction. Kevin Owens is still feuding with Shane McMahon.
Hold up guys, I think Carmella might cash in.
+1
How does KO take the pin in a match where Corbin AND Ziggler are also involved?
Timing. Is. Everything.
*swings arms over Styles/Nakamura* SAFE!
+1
+1
+1….for now
The right outcome but man…fuck Shane McMahon.
Preshow meeting [interior]
Cena: And then, I’ll pin him on the stairs.
Vince: Who?
Cena: Does it matter?
Apparently it’s now falls count anywhere?
How do you count a pin on the steps? Is Cameron the ref?
So… pinfalls count on any flat surface?
You… you can’t just pin someone in the stairs…
It’s Cena. He can pin someone during a collar-and-elbow tieup
I like how Cena, the ONLY man in the history of the company to sell the stairs as having any real weight to them, just doesn’t give a fuck anymore.