WWE Fastlane 2018 Open Discussion Thread





WWE Promotional Image

WWE Fastlane 2018 airs this Sunday, March 11, live on WWE Network. The final brand-specific pay-per-view of the year (or ever?) is headlined by a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship, matches for the Smackdown Tag Team and Women’s Championships, and perhaps most importantly, Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Fastlane 2018 Card:

1. Six-pack Challenge for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler 2. United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton 3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. New Day 4. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott 5. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev 6. Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella

If you’d like to read our complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all six matches, you should click this link. And make sure you leave a +1 reply for your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion, because we’re going to cherry-pick ten of the best and include them in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2018 column.

Enjoy the show. WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Nakamura vs. Styles vs. five other guys at WrestleMania, here we come!